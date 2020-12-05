Biggest Concern for Every MLB Team Heading into Hot Stove Season

0 of 30

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Executives and insiders have belabored the notion of the 2020 MLB offseason as arguably the most challenging in recent memory.

But for all the talk of financial peril and the upcoming expiry of the current collective bargaining agreement, there is still a World Series to win in 2021.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, fresh off their first title since 1988, are a likely candidate to repeat. But young and hungry American League teams in Chicago and Toronto could be aggressive this winter, not to mention a New York Mets team with a new owner desperate to contend.

Even teams not expected to contend this year have questions to answer. How will they be more competitive? Are there trade chips they can look to maximize right now, or should they hold those chips until the trade deadline?

Let's take a closer look at the biggest concern for each of the 30 clubs. The issues selected were chosen based on competitive outlook as well as whether certain teams are in a better position to add or subtract in the offseason. Some teams might have to thread the "buy or sell" needle, which itself could be a concern.