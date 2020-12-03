Pittsburgh Steelers' Flaws Exposed in Sloppy Week 12 Win vs. Ravens

1 of 3

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Rapper and Steelers celebrity fan Snoop Dogg once boasted "perfection is perfected."

This isn't a claim that the 2020 Steelers can make. They should feel lucky to escape Week 12 with a win—and perhaps fortunate that an ill-prepared and injury-hampered Robert Griffin III couldn't provide more for the Ravens at quarterback.

Griffin passed for just 33 yards with an interception that was returned for a critical touchdown in the 19-14 contest. Some horrible clock management at the end of the first half left Griffin and the Ravens on the Pittsburgh 1-yard line and with zero points.

On Wednesday, the Steelers made several key errors of their own. They twice settled for field goals in the red zone, they were just 6 of 16 on third- and fourth-down conversion attempts, and a fumbled punt led to Baltimore's first points of the day. The Steelers' first trip to the red zone ended with a Ben Roethlisberger interception.

Against a fully-staffed Ravens roster, this sort of performance would likely have resulted in a loss.

"We’re fortunate tonight. It’s good to proceed with the victory. I acknowledge that. But not a lot happened tonight to be proud of or excited about," head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters after the game.

While the Steelers weren't exactly at full strength either—Maurkice Pouncey and James Conner landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and pass-rusher Bud Dupree left with a knee injury—winning sloppily isn't new for Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have now won six games by seven points or fewer with three of those wins coming against teams with a losing record. The Steelers aren't perfect, and with the quality opponents like the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts left on the schedule, they may not finish with a perfect record either.