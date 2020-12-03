Best Picks, Lineup Tips for NFL Week 13 Daily Fantasy FanDuel, DraftKingsDecember 3, 2020
Best Picks, Lineup Tips for NFL Week 13 Daily Fantasy FanDuel, DraftKings
With most season-long fantasy leagues approaching the playoffs, you might be staring down a spot in the consolation bracket. That's not fun, especially if you're scrambling to avoid last place.
This doesn't mean that the thrills of fantasy have to be over, though, as five weeks of daily fantasy sports (DFS) remain in the 2020 NFL regular season.
While you might not be able to take home that office trophy, there's still plenty of time for winning. By combining some high-upside sleepers with a couple of can't-miss stars, you'll have a good chance of doing just that.
Here, you'll find some of the top Week 13 DFS options for FanDuel and DraftKings, along with price points for each. You'll also find a look at some of the top value plays, based on factors such as recent production, projected role and matchup.
As a reminder, the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on bye this week.
Week 13 Best Plays for DraftKings, FanDuel
Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers: $6,900 DraftKings, $7,900 FanDuel
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers: $6,800 DK, $8,500 FD
Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings: $9,500 DK, $10,500 FD
Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans: $9,200 DK, $10,000 FD
Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns: $7,700 DK, $8,700 FD
Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers: $9,000 DK, $9,500 FD
Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers: $8,100 DK, $8,100 FD
A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans: $7,600 DK, $8,200 FD
Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs: $7,300 DK, $8,000 FD
Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders: $6,100 DK, $7,000 FD
Value Pick: Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders
$5,800 DraftKings, $7,200 FanDuel
One way to find value in DFS is to look for a player whose price has been diminished by a bad but uncharacteristic performance. That's where we find Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr this week.
Despite having a great matchup against the listless New York Jets, the 29-year-old can be had at a reasonable price. This is likely because he had a putrid 215-yard, four-turnover performance against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12.
"That was trash," Carr said of his team's 43-6 loss, according to Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Carr and the Raiders will have a prime opportunity to bounce back against a Jets defense ranked 30th against the pass. Managers should expect something closer to the 275-yard, three-touchdown performance he had against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 than last week's atrocity.
Consider Carr a great value pick at quarterback for those looking to splurge at other positions.
Value Pick: Latavius Murray, RB, New Orleans Saints
$5,900 DraftKings, $5,800 FanDuel
Another great way to find DFS value is to roster high-upside complementary running backs in the RB2 or flex slot. New Orleans backup Latavius Murray is just such an option now that the Saints have moved to more of a power-rushing attack with Taysom Hill under center.
Alvin Kamara is still the preferred Saints back for the Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons because of his points-per-reception (PPR) potential. The Falcons rank sixth against the run and 31st against the pass. However, if the Saints can build an early lead, Murray will be the back they lean onto put the game away.
Against the Denver Broncos in Week 12, the 30-year-old amassed 124 rushing yards, two touchdowns and one catch for two yards. While he was less prolific against the Falcons in Round 1 two weeks ago, he still had two receptions and 85 scrimmage yards.
Expect Murray's production to fall somewhere between his last two performances in the rematch. Something in the 100-yard, one-touchdown range makes for a reasonable expectation. He should be a fine DFS complement to a high-end back such as Derrick Henry or Dalvin Cook.
Value Pick: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
$4,900 DraftKings, $5,600 FanDuel
When it comes to finding receiver value, it's often beneficial to evaluate projected roles and matchups more than the most recent production.
Take Indianapolis Colts rookie Michael Pittman Jr. for example. The rookie wideout is reasonably priced after a lackluster two-catch, 28-yard performance in Week 12. However, his poor production against the Tennessee Titans was not the result of a lack of targets. He was targeted nine times in that game and has been targeted at least seven times in three of his last four.
If we examine Pittman's stat lines in the three games leading up to Week 12, his upside appears much higher. They were: Four catches for 56 yards, seven catches and a rush for 122 scrimmage yards and three catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.
Against a Houston Texans defense that ranks 23rd against the pass and 23rd in points allowed, Pittman should rebound in a big way for DFS managers. Spending big on Davante Adams or A.J. Brown? Consider Pittman as a WR2 or flex option.
Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com for details.