    Gary Bettman Denies NHL Is Attempting to Renegotiate CBA After July Agreement

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2020

    National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman speaks to members of the media , Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

    NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman is not pleased that some believe the league asked its players to renegotiate the collective bargaining agreement that was reached in July.

    "We've been absolutely unequivocal with the players that we are not trying to renegotiate," he said at the Sports Business Journal's "Dealmakers in Sport" panel on Wednesday, per Emily Kaplan of ESPN.

    Kaplan noted some members of the National Hockey League Players' Association said in November that they were "blindsided" when asked to renegotiate on things such as deferred compensation and changes to the escrow cap.

    Bettman called it "unfortunate and inaccurate" that some conversations with the NHLPA were portrayed that way.

                

