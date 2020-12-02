Mike Tomlin Calls out Steelers for 'Junior Varsity' Performance vs. Ravens

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said his team performed at a junior varsity-level on Wednesday while defeating the Baltimore Ravens, 19-14, and moving to 11-0 on the season.

"We make no excuses," Tomlin told reporters after the win. "We seek no comfort. We didn't play well tonight. ... To be bluntly honest, I'm really disappointed in our performance tonight. It was junior varsity. In all three phases."

On offense, Pittsburgh converted just six of 14 attempts on third down, failed on both fourth-down plays it ran and committed two turnovers. Perhaps most glaring was the Steelers' inability to work inside the 20-yard line. Pittsburgh went 1-4 in the red zone on Wednesday as drops plagued its receivers all afternoon.

