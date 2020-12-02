    Mitchell Trubisky to Remain Bears' Starter vs. Lions Amid Nick Foles' Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 2, 2020
    Alerted 34m ago in the B/R App

    Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) warms up before an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov 29. 2020, between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
    Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

    The Chicago Bears are not exactly working with a loaded quarterback room, but head coach Matt Nagy made his selection for Sunday's divisional contest against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that the coach said Mitchell Trubisky will start the game. Trubisky started Chicago's last outing against the Green Bay Packers with Nick Foles sidelined with a hip/glute injury, but he struggled with turnovers during a 41-25 loss.

    The story on Trubisky is fairly clear at this point.

    Chicago traded up to select him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, which was a major mistake in hindsight with Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson still available. It was the type of misstep that can set a team back years, and Trubisky's struggles are a primary reason why the Bears have been unable to capitalize on a stout defense the past three seasons.

    Foles took over for Trubisky during Chicago's Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons and led the team to a dramatic comeback victory, but that was the high point of his season.

    Since then, Foles struggled with consistency and lost five of his seven starts before suffering the injury. 

    Chicago's 5-1 start has collapsed into a 5-6 record in large part because of the offensive play, and Trubisky threw two interceptions and lost a fumble that the Packers returned for a touchdown after he took back over the starting job with Foles sidelined.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    He at least adds a running element that Foles does not and had success in the season opener against the Lions when he threw for 242 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. A repeat performance like that would help the Bears reach .500 as they attempt to climb back into the NFC playoff picture.

    Related

      Tua Reached Out to Burrow

      Tagovailoa says he reached out to Joe Burrow after the Bengals QB's gruesome knee injury: 'I wish him the best'

      Tua Reached Out to Burrow
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Tua Reached Out to Burrow

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Goodell Not Planning Bubble

      NFL commissioner thinks ‘protocols are working’: ‘I don’t see us doing a bubble in the way the media is talking about’

      Goodell Not Planning Bubble
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Goodell Not Planning Bubble

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      New Custom Chicago Merch 🔥

      We are releasing this jersey on the late Juice WRLD’s birthday to celebrate his legacy and will be making a donation to the Live Free 999 Fund—the charity his mom Carmela Wallace established in his honor

      New Custom Chicago Merch 🔥
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      New Custom Chicago Merch 🔥

      B/R SHOP
      via B/R SHOP

      Bears Sign Tyler Clark to the Practice Squad

      Bears Sign Tyler Clark to the Practice Squad
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Bears Sign Tyler Clark to the Practice Squad

      Windy City Gridiron
      via Windy City Gridiron