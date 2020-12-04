Grading 2020's First-Year NFL Head Coaches So Far

0 of 5

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Five NFL head coaches are in their first year with a new team in 2020. So far, they're doing surprisingly well given the circumstances.

Grading a new head coach can be tricky. Injuries to star players are a huge obstacle to overcome, but it's also crucial to see how the team is performing compared to the previous season.

That goes beyond just the overall record. Trends in offensive and defensive production, as well as turnover differential, can help gauge how a new head coach is faring.

With that in mind, we've graded each of the first-year head coaches based on how they've done heading into Week 13.