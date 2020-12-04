Fantasy Football Week 13: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

10 of 10

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

We'll close out the Week 13 edition of Start/Sit the same way we always do—by hitting the accelerator and cranking out answers to app questions rapid-fire.

Have more Week 13 lineup questions? Leave them in the comments. I try to spend at least a few hours there every Friday and Saturday to assist readers in setting their lineups.

jawaanflythe has a running back question: "Melvin Gordon or Kareem Hunt?"

More weeks than not this year, Kareem Hunt of the Browns has been a good flex option. But he's the clear No. 2 to Nick Chubb with an uncertain carry-share. With Phillip Lindsay likely out in Week 13, Melvin Gordon III (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100) of the Denver Broncos should see a full-time workload Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

For jaguarsfan904, it's a flex query: "[J.K.] Dobbins, [Wayne] Gallman or Diontae Johnson?"

With J.K. Dobbins on the COVID-19 list, his Week 13 status is iffy at best. In situations like this, I generally favor running backs and their increased touches, so Johnson is a pass as well. That leaves New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700), who has six touchdowns over the last five weeks and at least one score in all five games over that stretch.

It's a two-parter for sam_s: "Is Antonio Gibson a bust this week? Also [Kirk] Cousins or [Ryan] Tannehill?"

Washington's Antonio Gibson (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,800) is a hard player to sit after his huge game against the Cowboys, but he does have a brutal Week 13 matchup against the Steelers in Week 13. He's more RB2 than RB1 this week. At quarterback, Kirk Cousins (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400) of the Vikings appears to be a popular fellow this week. He's hot and has a top-five matchup and more fantasy upside this week than Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill.

JacksonEllis is worried he's losing his marbles: "Is it crazy to be debating between Deshaun Watson and Tannehill?"

In a word? Yes. Deshaun Watson (DraftKings DFS Value: $7,500) of the Houston Texans admittedly has a bottom-five fantasy matchup with the Indianapolis Colts and just lost top wideout Will Fuller to suspension. But he's also coming off a 318-yard, four-score effort against the Detroit Lions and has a much higher fantasy ceiling than Tannehill in a matchup with the Cleveland Browns that should feature a ton of Derrick Henry.

Back to the flex spot for buddahman07: "Marvin Jones, [Allen] Lazard or [Zack] Moss?"

Again, normally I'd lean toward the running back, but Zack Moss of the Buffalo Bills took a back seat to Devin Singletary in the Buffalo backfield last week and draws a tough matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. That brings us to a pair of secondary receivers in Detroit's Marvin Jones Jr. and Green Bay's Allen Lazard (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000). The tiebreaker here is the quarterbacks who'll throw them the ball, and last I checked, Aaron Rodgers trumps Matthew Stafford.

jaadams7 is searching for running back help: "Should I start [Myles] Gaskin or [Raheem] Mostert in full PPR?"

Myles Gaskin of the Miami Dolphins hasn't played since Week 8, but it's tentatively believed he'll be activated from injured reserve ahead of a Week 13 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Raheem Mostert (DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200) of the 49ers doesn't have as good a matchup against Buffalo, but at least we know he's healthy. Mostert is the safer play in Week 13.

Finally, it's a wide receiver question for bryandawson: "[Tyler] Boyd, [Jakobi] Meyers, [Nelson] Agholor. Pick one PPR."

We have already ruled out Tyler Boyd of the Bengals a couple of times because of the quarterback situation in Cincinnati, and this is no different. Jakobi Meyers of the New England Patriots has been OK in PPR formats, but not much more than that. That brings us to Nelson Agholor (DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200) of the Las Vegas Raiders, who has touchdown catches in six of 11 games and a plus matchup with a bad Jets secondary.

DFS player salaries courtesy of DraftKings. Fantasy scoring data courtesy of FFToday. Fantasy points per game against data courtesy of My Fantasy League.

Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year.

Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com for details.