    Report: Mark Ingram, J.K. Dobbins Not Expected to Play; Gus Edwards to Start

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 2, 2020

    Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) celebrates his touchdown run with running back Mark Ingram (21) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 38-6. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Julio Cortez/Associated Press

    Baltimore Ravens running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins are reportedly expected to sit out Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers despite being eligible for activation from the reserve/COVID-19 list. 

    Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Gus Edwards will draw the start in the Ravens backfield.

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

