    Browns Close Facility After Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 2, 2020
    Cleveland Browns helmets line the field during practice at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    The Cleveland Browns will work remotely for the time being after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. 

    In an official statement released Wednesday, the Browns announced their facilities are closed while contact tracing takes place:

    The Browns have been among the NFL teams hit hardest by COVID-19 throughout the regular season. 

    Myles Garrett was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday after missing two games. He was one of five players who had to sit out Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars because of COVID-19 issues.

    Per the NFL's updated coronavirus policy (h/t NFL.com's Judy Battista), all players and coaches are required to "have a negative from the previous day's testing before entering the facility."

    Anyone who is deemed to be a high-risk close contact to someone who tested positive must sit out for at least five days, as long as they test negative each day. 

    The Browns (8-3) are scheduled to play the Tennessee Titans (8-3) in a key AFC game at Nissan Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. 

