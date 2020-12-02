Browns Close Facility After Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns will work remotely for the time being after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

In an official statement released Wednesday, the Browns announced their facilities are closed while contact tracing takes place:

The Browns have been among the NFL teams hit hardest by COVID-19 throughout the regular season.

Myles Garrett was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday after missing two games. He was one of five players who had to sit out Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars because of COVID-19 issues.

Per the NFL's updated coronavirus policy (h/t NFL.com's Judy Battista), all players and coaches are required to "have a negative from the previous day's testing before entering the facility."

Anyone who is deemed to be a high-risk close contact to someone who tested positive must sit out for at least five days, as long as they test negative each day.

The Browns (8-3) are scheduled to play the Tennessee Titans (8-3) in a key AFC game at Nissan Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.