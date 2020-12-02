Week 13 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Best Fantasy Sleepers to Target on YahooDecember 2, 2020
Week 13 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Best Fantasy Sleepers to Target on Yahoo
Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season was like none before it, and that's because it's Wednesday and it's still not over.
The Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers matchup has been postponed three times, so it'll be the first game to be played on a Wednesday during this unorthodox season that continues to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. It's having an impact in the fantasy football world, too.
Because Week 12 still isn't over, Yahoo isn't processing its waivers until Friday morning (there isn't a Thursday game this week due to the postponement). So, fantasy managers have already had plenty of time to seek out potential targets, and there's still time to do so.
Here's a look at a few players available in most Yahoo leagues who should garner consideration to be added to your roster heading into Week 13.
Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield (35% Rostered)
Before last week, Mayfield was not having a November to remember. Part of the reason for that was weather conditions, as the Browns played three home games in the month and all of them had rain and winds that made it difficult to pass. However, Mayfield passed for 458 yards and no touchdowns over that three-game span.
In Week 12, Mayfield fared better on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars, passing for 258 yards and two touchdowns. Still, he's only passed for more than two touchdowns in a game once (he had five against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 25). But that could change in Week 13 as Cleveland faces the Tennessee Titans.
The Titans have given up multiple passing touchdowns in eight of their past 10 games, and they're allowing 268.5 passing yards per game, the fifth most in the NFL.
That makes Mayfield a solid streaming option who is available in the majority of Yahoo leagues. He's a high-floor option who also has the potential for a breakout performance.
Las Vegas Raiders RB Devontae Booker (10% Rostered)
It's not yet clear whether the Raiders will have Josh Jacobs this week after their starting running back suffered a sprained ankle in Week 12. Either way, it's worth picking up Booker and adding him to your roster while waiting to see how this situation develops.
Even if Jacobs plays, there's a chance he could be limited. And with the Raiders taking on the New York Jets, they're likely to build a sizable lead and may keep the ball on the ground late. If Jacobs is limited in any way, Booker could have a worthwhile fantasy performance.
Booker has only had more than eight carries in a game once this season, but it led to a big showing. He had 16 attempts for 81 yards and two touchdowns in the Raiders' win over the Denver Broncos in Week 10.
Don't be surprised if Booker has a similar performance this week, especially if Jacobs is out. The Jets defense ranks 28th in the NFL with 395 total yards allowed per game.
Houston Texans WR Keke Coutee (1% Rostered)
Fantasy managers who had Will Fuller V on their roster received bad news earlier in the week, when it was announced that the Texans' top receiver will miss the rest of the season due to a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's PED policy. But that's going to create openings for other Houston receivers.
Last week, the Texans waived Kenny Stills. And Randall Cobb is dealing with a toe injury. So, who is going to step up alongside Brandin Cooks to give Houston another target for quarterback Deshaun Watson?
It could be Coutee, who scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 10. He's only had two catches in each of the past two games, but that could change in the upcoming weeks. Houston has some tough matchups, but opposing defenses may focus on trying to shut down Cooks, who is the clear top receiver now.
Coutee may be a risky play in Week 13, but he could break out if the Texans increase his role in the offense. And if that's the case, he could become a trustworthy receiver to start during the fantasy playoffs.