Colts' Rigoberto Sanchez Says Surgery on Cancerous Tumor 'Went Well'

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez had surgery to remove a cancerous tumor Tuesday.

Sanchez wrote on Twitter the procedure "went well" and offered gratitude to everyone for their support:

On Monday, Sanchez issued a statement through the Colts announcing that "doctors helped me catch the cancerous tumor before it spread all over my body."

Sanchez has appeared in each of the Colts' 11 games this season, including Sunday's 45-26 loss to the Tennessee Titans. He tied a season-high with five punts in the game, but didn't handle kickoffs which head coach Frank Reich told reporters was because of a "physical issue."

Per Kevin Bowen of 105.7 The Fan, "multiple members" of the Colts coaching staff haven't ruled out Sanchez returning this season, but they will await additional information following his surgery.

The University of Hawaii product signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in May 2017. The 26-year-old has been the team's primary punter, in addition to handling kickoffs.

Sanchez has appeared in all 59 games of his NFL career to date. He ranks ninth in the league with 47.2 yards per punt this season.





