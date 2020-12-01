    CC Sabathia Documentary 'Under the Grapefruit Tree' to Debut Dec. 22 on HBO

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2020
    New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia answers questions during a news conference before Game 5 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    Seth Wenig/Associated Press

    Former MLB pitcher CC Sabathia has partnered with HBO Sports and Major League Baseball to produce a documentary about his life, Under the Grapefruit Tree: The CC Sabathia Story.

    The documentary will debut Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and will also be available for streaming on HBO Max.

    "I couldn't be more grateful for the chance to give viewers an inside look into my career and to share my unfiltered story," Sabathia said. "I struggled for a long time with alcohol addiction and anxiety, which I pretty much hid from everyone I knew. It's my hope we can inspire athletes and non-athletes alike to open up and let their friends, family and teammates know that there is a path through this. You are not alone."

    Sabathia, 40, spent 19 years as an MLB player, pitching for Cleveland, the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees. He won a World Series title and American League Cy Young Award and was a six-time All-Star, finishing 251-161 with a 3.74 ERA and 1.26 WHIP.

