NFL Standings 2020: Week 13 Records, Playoff Scenarios, Wild-Card Picture

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Over the past few weeks, the top of the NFC West standings has had a crowded picture. But after Monday night, the Seattle Seahawks are firmly in first place.

The Seahawks went on the road and defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 23-17 to improve to 8-3. With both the Los Angeles Rams (7-4) and Arizona Cardinals (6-5) losing this week, Seattle is by itself atop the NFC West and currently the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff hunt.

However, only one team from each conference gets a first-round bye this season with seven teams from both the AFC and NFC reaching the postseason. So, the Seahawks will need to find a way to overtake the New Orleans Saints (9-2) down the stretch if they want to avoid playing in the Wild Card Round.

The Eagles entered Week 12 atop the NFC East, but they're now behind the New York Giants and Washington Football Team (both of whom are 4-7) after falling to 3-7-1.

Due to the Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers matchup getting postponed three times following a number of positive COVID-19 tests, the Week 12 action still isn't over. This AFC North clash will now take place Wednesday, before the NFL calendar turns to Week 13 on Sunday.

Here's a look at how the NFL standings and playoff picture stand with one Week 12 contest still to go.