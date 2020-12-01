Waiver Wire Week 13: Stat Projections for Top Fantasy Pickups and Sleepers

0 of 4

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

There's going to be plenty of time to look over the waiver wire before submitting claims for players this week. More than just an extra day, too.

That's because the Week 12 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers has been postponed again and will now take place Wednesday afternoon. So, waiver claims won't be processed until after that game occurs.

Week 13 is a crucial week in most fantasy leagues, as it likely marks either the final week of the regular season or the first week of the playoffs. With this extra time to scour the waiver wire, make sure you have the best possible roster to lead you to success the rest of the year and put in any claims that could potentially give you a late-season boost.

Here's a look at some top targets and sleepers to consider adding from the waiver wire ahead of Week 13.