Fantasy Football Week 13: Jamaal Williams and Other Waiver Wire Adds This Week

Fantasy Football Week 13: Jamaal Williams and Other Waiver Wire Adds This WeekDecember 1, 2020
The Green Bay Packers won easily against the Chicago Bears on Sunday night thanks to strong performances from Aaron Rodgers and Jamaal Williams.
But Williams is just one of a handful of promising options for managers looking to make moves heading into the fantasy playoffs. Some of those options have enticing matchups coming up, while others have started to carve out larger roles just in time for the end of the regular season.
Let's take a look at a handful of players to consider adding this week, each of whom is owned in fewer than 60 percent of ESPN fantasy leagues.
QB Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (20 Percent Rostered)
After a brutal start to the season, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has turned things around and is looking like a legitimate fantasy asset.
He has now posted back-to-back games with at least 300 passing yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also hasn't had fewer than 20 fantasy points in any game since Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers, when he had just 14 pass attempts in the victory.
The emergence of rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson has given Cousins another weapon in the passing game, and the offense is thriving as a result. The Vikings have scored at least 28 points in four of their last five games, going 4-1 over that span.
With a potential wild-card spot in sight, the Minnesota offense shouldn't slow down any time soon. Cousins will have another favorable matchup this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team that's giving up the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
For fantasy managers in need of a quarterback capable of putting up some big numbers, Cousins might be the best option out there who's still widely available.
FAB: $7
QB Philip Rivers, Indianapolis Colts (13 Percent Rostered)
For a 38-year-old with an awkward throwing motion, Philip Rivers has turned in a pretty solid fantasy season.
Rivers has put up at least 15 fantasy points in five of his last six games, including three games in which he was able to record three touchdowns. He threw for 295 yards, two touchdowns and an interception against the Tennessee Titans in Week 12 despite missing center Ryan Kelly and rookie running back Jonathan Taylor.
Although he's had a couple of single-digit fantasy performances this year, Rivers has done a solid job shaking them off to turn in what has been a solid overall season.
Rivers and the Colts offense will have some fairly good matchups the rest of the way, outside of a Week 16 matchup against a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that's allowing the fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks this year.
He may not be a guaranteed QB1 every week, but for managers lacking a consistent producer at the position, he's a solid pickup with a good slate of remaining games.
FAB: $3
RB Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills (48 Percent Rostered)
Fantasy managers in need of a running back should consider adding Zack Moss even if the Buffalo Bills rookie hasn't done much in recent weeks.
After a pair of solid performances against the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, Moss has been a bit quieter in his last two games. He's carried the ball 16 times for 79 yards to go along with three receptions for just six yards.
The lack of scoring has hurt the rookie's fantasy production, but his workload is still encouraging. He's had double-digit touches in all but one game since Week 7, which is pretty solid for a backup running back.
Picking up Moss this week should be more of a long-term play. On Monday night, the Bills will be going up against a stingy San Francisco 49ers defense that's giving up 108.7 rushing yards per game.
For managers looking for some depth at running back ahead of the fantasy playoffs, Moss has the workload to be a decent bench option in point-per-reception (PPR) leagues.
FAB: $2
RB Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers (46 Percent Rostered)
Jamaal Williams may be known more for his dancing, but the Green Bay Packers' backup running back is continuing to put up solid fantasy numbers this season.
Sunday's blowout win over the Chicago Bears gave him an opportunity to shine, and he carried the ball 17 times for 73 yards and a touchdown. It was his fourth game this season with double-digit fantasy points in PPR leagues.
What's surprising is Williams' consistency despite a workload that's usually limited. In 10 games this season, he's had just two with fewer than eight fantasy points, giving him a higher floor than most backup running backs.
There's a good chance Williams could see a bigger workload as the season goes on. With the Packers firmly in the driver's seat to win the NFC North, they could be tempted to keep Aaron Jones fresh and healthy for the playoffs, instead handing his backup more touches.
If that ends up happening, Williams could be a solid flex option in deeper PPR leagues.
FAB: $4
WR Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts (38 Percent Rostered)
It took him some time, but rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has started to figure out his role with the Indianapolis Colts.
Pittman had a quiet game Sunday, catching just two passes for 28 yards despite being targeted nine times in the loss to the Tennessee Titans. He had been red-hot in the previous two games, though, posting back-to-back outings with at least 15 fantasy points in PPR leagues.
Even though he wasn't as productive this past week, it's an encouraging sign that the Colts are making an effort to target Pittman in the passing game. Missing three games earlier this season could have stunted the rookie's development, but he's established a solid connection with Philip Rivers over the past few contests.
If the Colts continue to find creative ways to get Pittman the ball, then he could become a solid flex option worth adding in deeper leagues.
FAB: $6
WR Emmanuel Sanders, New Orleans Saints (48 Percent Rostered)
Emmanuel Sanders is the kind of asset who could make a big impact at the end of the year for fantasy managers with an extra spot on their bench to stash someone for their playoffs.
The New Orleans Saints wide receiver only caught one pass for four yards in Sunday's blowout win over the Denver Broncos, but his team didn't have to throw much. Backup quarterback Taysom Hill only attempted 16 passes.
Prior to Drew Brees' rib injury, Sanders had actually been having a solid season in PPR leagues. Before Week 10, he had at least 10 fantasy points in all but one game. Most of his production came from his catches since he had zero games with multiple touchdowns and just one with at least 100 receiving yards.
Fantasy managers playing in standard leagues may not want to touch Sanders going forward. However, with Brees potentially returning by Week 15, managers in PPR leagues could stash him this week and hope he brings some solid production in the final weeks of the regular season.
FAB: $4
TE Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers (46 Percent Rostered)
For fantasy managers struggling to find a high-ceiling tight end, Robert Tonyan of the Green Bay Packers is, surprisingly, still available in most leagues.
The 26-year-old had another big game Sunday, catching five passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. It was his second straight game with a score and at least 15 fantasy points in PPR leagues.
From a fantasy perspective, Tonyan is one of the better tight end options out there. He already has seven touchdowns this year, tied with Travis Kelce and Jonnu Smith for the most at the position. He continues to be a reliable target for Aaron Rodgers, and that's leading to an increased workload for the former Indiana State playmaker.
The Packers next play a Philadelphia Eagles defense allowing 14.4 fantasy points per game against tight ends, so Tonyan is a great option for Week 13 and beyond.
FAB: $6
