Fantasy Football Week 13: Jamaal Williams and Other Waiver Wire Adds This Week

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

DraftKings DFS Price: $6,400

After a brutal start to the season, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has turned things around and is looking like a legitimate fantasy asset.

He has now posted back-to-back games with at least 300 passing yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also hasn't had fewer than 20 fantasy points in any game since Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers, when he had just 14 pass attempts in the victory.

The emergence of rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson has given Cousins another weapon in the passing game, and the offense is thriving as a result. The Vikings have scored at least 28 points in four of their last five games, going 4-1 over that span.

With a potential wild-card spot in sight, the Minnesota offense shouldn't slow down any time soon. Cousins will have another favorable matchup this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a team that's giving up the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

For fantasy managers in need of a quarterback capable of putting up some big numbers, Cousins might be the best option out there who's still widely available.

FAB: $7