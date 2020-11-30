MLB Rumors: Reds Linked to Lindor, Story Trade; Semien, Simmons, Gregorius in FA

Phil Long/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Reds have a major objective this offseason: Improve the shortstop position.

They'll reportedly cast a wide net to do so. According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Reds "are pursuing multiple options to address that need: Francisco Lindor and Trevor Story in trade; Marcus Semien, Andrelton Simmons, and Didi Gregorius via free agency."

Lindor, who has spent his entire career in Cleveland, is the biggest name of the bunch. The four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glover had three straight seasons with 32 or more home runs before the COVID-19 pandemic limited the 2020 season to 60 games. The 27-year-old is just one season away from free agency, where he'll likely sign a massive new contract.

Story, 28, has become one of the best sluggers at the position, hitting 134 home runs over the past five seasons for the Colorado Rockies. Like Lindor, he'll become a free agent after the 2021 season.

Semien is a step down from Lindor or Story, though the Reds wouldn't have to part with assets to sign the free agent. The 30-year-old hit just .223 in 53 games for the Oakland Athletics last season, adding seven homers and 23 RBI. He was superb in 2019, however, with 33 dingers, 92 RBI and 123 runs—career-high numbers the Reds would hope he could replicate.

Simmons, 31, won't offer nearly the offensive output as the preceding players, but he is a four-time Gold Glover who would solidify the position defensively for the Reds.

Finally, the 30-year-old Gregorius had a nice bounce-back year for the Philadelphia Phillies after injuries limited him to 82 games with the New York Yankees in 2019, hitting .284 with 10 homers and 40 RBI in 60 games. He was one of the few bright spots for a disappointing Phillies side. Gregorius started his MLB career with Cincinnati in 2012.

All would be an upgrade for the Reds, who don't appear inclined to bring back free agent Freddy Galvis.