Ranking MLB's Top 25 Free Agents on the Market

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Not unlike the winter that lies ahead, the free-agent market for the 2020-21 Major League Baseball offseason has been cold thus far.

All the same, it's time for a fresh look at the top 25 players on the market.

Notably, stars such as Marcus Stroman, Kevin Gausman, Charlie Morton, Mike Minor and Robbie Ray are already spoken for. In ranking the best of the remaining rest, we considered players' recent track records and how their ages and peripheral stats might impact their future productivity.

We'll begin with some honorable mentions and then count 'em down.