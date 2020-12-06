Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Clinch 2020 NFL Playoff Berth with Win vs. Broncos

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs have made the playoffs for the sixth straight year after defeating the Denver Broncos 22-16 on Sunday night.

The Chiefs offense has steamrolled its way through the NFL for a third straight season behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes, putting up 31.6 points per game, second-most in the league entering Week 13. The defense has been sensational as well, allowing the sixth-fewest points per contest (21.6).

Kansas City has encountered little trouble during the regular-season portion of its schedule, going 11-1 thus far and putting itself in a position to win the AFC West for the fifth consecutive time.

The Chiefs have had a few close calls but only lost once so far in a back-and-forth shootout with the Las Vegas Raiders that ended with Kansas City losing 40-32.

The defending Super Bowl champions figure to be a tough out once again in these playoffs.

The caveat is that they are in position to finish as the AFC's No. 2 seed, and that means Kansas City will be playing in the wild-card round.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The NFL had a 12-team playoff format from 1990 to 2019 that saw the top two seeds from each conference get a bye into the divisional round, but that has changed with the implementation of the 14-team playoff in 2020.

Although it's possible Kansas City has a stutter step in the first round, the Chiefs will ultimately be a very tough out for any opponent. Mahomes has not lost a game by more than eight points during his entire NFL career, and that streak figures to continue thanks to the Chiefs' talented roster and coaching staff.