    Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Clinch 2020 NFL Playoff Berth with Win vs. Broncos

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 7, 2020

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
    Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

    The Kansas City Chiefs have made the playoffs for the sixth straight year after defeating the Denver Broncos 22-16 on Sunday night.

    The Chiefs offense has steamrolled its way through the NFL for a third straight season behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes, putting up 31.6 points per game, second-most in the league entering Week 13. The defense has been sensational as well, allowing the sixth-fewest points per contest (21.6).

    Kansas City has encountered little trouble during the regular-season portion of its schedule, going 11-1 thus far and putting itself in a position to win the AFC West for the fifth consecutive time.

    The Chiefs have had a few close calls but only lost once so far in a back-and-forth shootout with the Las Vegas Raiders that ended with Kansas City losing 40-32.

    The defending Super Bowl champions figure to be a tough out once again in these playoffs.

    The caveat is that they are in position to finish as the AFC's No. 2 seed, and that means Kansas City will be playing in the wild-card round.

    The NFL had a 12-team playoff format from 1990 to 2019 that saw the top two seeds from each conference get a bye into the divisional round, but that has changed with the implementation of the 14-team playoff in 2020.

    Although it's possible Kansas City has a stutter step in the first round, the Chiefs will ultimately be a very tough out for any opponent. Mahomes has not lost a game by more than eight points during his entire NFL career, and that streak figures to continue thanks to the Chiefs' talented roster and coaching staff.

