Rays' Randy Arozarena Arrested; Accused of Domestic Dispute over Daughter

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena was arrested in the Mexican state of Yucatan "for problems relating to his ex-partner," according to the Yucatan state prosecutors' office.

The Associated Press reported charges against Arozarena haven't been filed yet.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the 25-year-old "allegedly tried to take his daughter from her mother and assaulted the woman's father." Passan noted the situation would fall under MLB and the MLB Players Association's joint domestic violence policy.

Local media outlet Yucatan Ahora shared a video that allegedly shows Arozarena arguing with a woman while holding a child in his arms. Police arrive at the scene shortly after the video begins.

The Tampa Bay Times' John Romano shared a statement from Arozarena's agent, Abel Guerra.

"The only thing I know is he was hyper-sensitive about making sure that the child's needs were being taken care of," Guerra said. "He was always sending money down there, and he was very involved in her life. I don't want to speculate about [anything else]."

According to Romano, the Rays are aware of the allegation but haven't commented.

The Rays acquired Arozarena ahead of the 2020 season. He only made 76 plate appearances in the regular season before playing a pivotal role in Tampa Bay claiming the American League pennant. He finished with 10 home runs, 14 RBI and a .377/.442/.831 slash line.

Under the MLB/MLBPA domestic violence policy, commissioner Rob Manfred can place a player on administrative leave for seven days while his office investigates any allegations. No minimum or maximum punishment is laid out, and in past cases Manfred has extended a player's administrative leave beyond the seven-day window.