Worst MLB Free-Agent Contracts Since 2000

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Free agency is one of the most captivating parts of the MLB offseason. Star players don't often hit the open market, so landing a marquee free agent is always exciting.

Sometimes, though, the best moment of the signing is when the deal is struck or the press conference ends. Unfortunately for teams, optimism can vanish within a year or two—yet they remain on the hook for many millions of dollars.

And the past two decades of free agency have brought a large group of disastrous agreements.

Key considerations are monetary value and player performance in the contract's duration. Someone like Albert Pujols (10 years, $240 million), for example, has a glaringly bad salary at the end of his pact, but he produced for about half the deal. The focus is on high-dollar signings who never lived up to the financial numbers.