    White Sox vs. Yankees at Field of Dreams Scheduled for 2021 MLB Season

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2020
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Ryan J. Foley/Associated Press

    MLB announced Monday the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will play a game at the Field of Dreams site on Aug. 12, 2021:

    The game will take place in Dyersville, Iowa, at a temporary ballpark built by MLB, located adjacent to the setting of the 1989 film Field of Dreams starring Kevin Costner.

    It is scheduled to be the first MLB game to take place in the state of Iowa, with up to 8,000 fans potentially in attendance based on public health status.

    The league had initially planned a game between the White Sox and Yankees at this location during the 2020 season, but the COVID-19 pandemic created adjustments to the regular-season schedule. The Cardinals later replaced the Yankees before it was postponed to next season.

    Both the Yankees and White Sox have high expectations heading into 2021, each currently within the top six in odds to win the World Series on DraftKings.

