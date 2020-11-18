Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Top Players and Matchups for All Positions

0 of 6

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

When fantasy football managers drafted players from the 2020 NFL rookie class prior to the start of the season, they had high expectations for several potential breakout stars. However, it's never known what you might get from a rookie until the season gets underway.

Now that we're 10 weeks into the campaign, some have emerged as reliable fantasy options. And not all of these players were expected to be one, at least not this soon.

For example, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is consistently putting up great fantasy numbers, and he wasn't even the team's starter in Week 1. Once he got an opportunity, though, he proved his worth to the team and fantasy managers alike.

Heading into Week 11, here are rankings for each position and some matchups to watch, including several featuring some breakout rookies.