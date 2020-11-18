Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Top Players and Matchups for All Positions

Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Top Players and Matchups for All PositionsNovember 18, 2020
When fantasy football managers drafted players from the 2020 NFL rookie class prior to the start of the season, they had high expectations for several potential breakout stars. However, it's never known what you might get from a rookie until the season gets underway.
Now that we're 10 weeks into the campaign, some have emerged as reliable fantasy options. And not all of these players were expected to be one, at least not this soon.
For example, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is consistently putting up great fantasy numbers, and he wasn't even the team's starter in Week 1. Once he got an opportunity, though, he proved his worth to the team and fantasy managers alike.
Heading into Week 11, here are rankings for each position and some matchups to watch, including several featuring some breakout rookies.
Quarterback Rankings
1. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (at SEA)
2. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (vs. ARI)
3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (at LV)
4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (vs. TEN)
5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. NYJ)
6. Cam Newton, New England Patriots (at HOU)
7. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans (vs. NE)
8. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (at WAS)
9. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (at JAX)
10. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles (at CLE)
Matchup to Watch: Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert vs. New York Jets
Herbert is putting up impressive numbers on a weekly basis. He's thrown for multiple touchdowns in each of his past six games.
Last week's matchup against the Miami Dolphins marked the first time the 22-year-old had passed for less than 264 yards through his first eight career games, but he made up for it by scoring his third career rushing touchdown.
This week, Herbert should have another big showing against the Jets, the only winless team in the NFL. New York is allowing 281.8 passing yards per game (which ranks 29th in the league), and it's likely going to have a tough time trying to stop the quarterback from getting the ball to the Los Angeles playmakers.
After throwing 17 touchdowns over the Chargers' past six games, the Oregon product is likely to add to that total and continue his impressive rookie season with a strong showing against the Jets. And that means fantasy managers can confidently leave him in their lineups for yet another week.
Running Back Rankings
1. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (vs. ATL)
2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (vs. DAL)
3. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (at IND)
4. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles (at CLE)
5. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (at BAL)
6. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers (vs. DET)
7. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys (at MIN)
8. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns (vs. PHI)
9. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. KC)
10. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions (at CAR)
Matchup to Watch: Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift at Carolina Panthers
D'Andre Swift is emerging as the clear top back in the Lions' backfield early in the second half of his rookie season. Last week, he had a season-high 16 carries against Washington, rushing for 81 yards, while also recording five receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown.
With Detroit giving the ball to the 21-year-old more in recent weeks, his fantasy value is continuing to go up. He's also proving to be an even better option in points-per-reception leagues due to his involvement in the Lions' passing game as well.
In Week 11, Swift is likely to carry over the momentum from Detroit's last game when it takes on Carolina, which is allowing 124.5 rushing yards per game and had trouble stopping Tampa Bay's Ronald Jones II last week.
The Georgia product should be poised for a solid showing on Sunday.
Wide Receiver Rankings
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (at IND)
2. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals (at SEA)
3. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. NYJ)
4. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints (vs. ATL)
5. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks (vs. ARI)
6. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons (at NO)
7. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. LV)
8. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (vs. ARI)
9. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons (at NO)
10. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings (vs. DAL)
Matchup to Watch: New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas vs. Atlanta Falcons
Since returning from injury, Michael Thomas has yet to put up the numbers that fantasy managers have come to expect from him. He has seven receptions for 78 yards over the past two weeks and has yet to get into the end zone in three games this season.
Even with quarterback Drew Brees out due to injury, the 27-year-old has the chance to break through with a big game in Week 11 against the Falcons, who are allowing 310.3 passing yards per game (31st in the NFL). And in the past, he has had some strong showings against Atlanta.
Jameis Winston is likely to be under center for New Orleans this week, and he should focus on getting the Ohio State product the ball while going up against Atlanta's weak secondary.
If the quarterback can do that and play at a high level, it should be an opportunity for Thomas to finally have a solid fantasy day in 2020.
Tight End Rankings
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (at LV)
2. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. KC)
3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (vs. TEN)
4. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions (at CAR)
5. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. LAR)
6. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. NYJ)
7. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos (vs. MIA)
8. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns (vs. PHI)
9. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (at CLE)
10. Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers (at JAX)
Matchup to Watch: Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews vs. Tennessee Titans
Fantasy managers with Mark Andrews in their lineup have likely been a bit disappointed in recent weeks.
The 24-year-old hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 5. And although he had seven receptions for 61 yards last week at New England, that was the first time he had more than 32 yards in Baltimore's past four games.
However, there are reasons to believe Andrews could break through soon. He had a season-high nine targets last week, and that number may stay high after fellow Ravens tight end Nick Boyle suffered a season-ending left knee injury, which could lead to more time on the field for him.
After last week's loss, the Ravens are looking to get back on track this week against the Titans, who are beatable in the passing game. Expect the Oklahoma product to have a better showing and potentially end his touchdown drought on Sunday.
Defense/Special Teams Rankings
1. Los Angeles Chargers (vs. NYJ)
2. Pittsburgh Steelers (at JAX)
3. Minnesota Vikings (vs. DAL)
4. Miami Dolphins (at DEN)
5. New England Patriots (at HOU)
6. Cleveland Browns (vs. PHI)
7. Baltimore Ravens (vs. TEN)
8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. LAR)
9. Cincinnati Bengals (at WAS)
10. Washington Football Team (vs. CIN)
Matchup to Watch: Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos
The Dolphins' defense is a unit capable of making big plays, as they're tied for fourth in the NFL with 15 takeaways this season. And it's possible they're going to add to that total in a big way on Sunday at Denver.
The Broncos may be without starting quarterback Drew Lock, who is dealing with a rib injury. If that's the case, Miami is likely to have a strong defensive showing, and it should have no trouble forcing some turnovers and keeping the momentum in its favor.
Kicker Rankings
1. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs (at LV)
2. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens (vs. TEN)
3. Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints (vs. ATL)
4. Joey Slye, Carolina Panthers (vs. DET)
5. Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons (at NO)
6. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers (at JAX)
7. Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins (at DEN)
8. Rodrigo Blankenship, Indianapolis Colts (vs. GB)
9. Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. KC)
10. Greg Zuerlein, Dallas Cowboys (at MIN)
Matchup to Watch: Atlanta Falcons K Younghoe Koo at New Orleans Saints
The Falcons and Saints could put up a lot of combined points this Sunday, as both teams possess strong offenses. That may also bode well for Younghoe Koo, who has been one of the most reliable fantasy kickers all season.
The 26-year-old has made at least two field goals in seven of Atlanta's first eight games, and he's 21-for-22 on the season. He's also had five games in which he's accounted for at least 10 points. There's a strong chance he'll keep it going Sunday at New Orleans.