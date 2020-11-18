NBA Draft 2020: Odds and Mock Projections for 1st Round

0 of 4

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

Finally, the day of the 2020 NBA draft has arrived. After months of anticipation and much speculation, the top prospects from the college and international ranks will find out where they'll begin their NBA careers.

The draft was originally supposed to take place in June, but it was postponed while the league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The draft lottery didn't take place until August, and while the draft had been expected to take place in October, it was then pushed back a month to November.

After the draft takes place Wednesday night, there won't be much time before the start of the 2020-21 season. The free-agency period begins Friday, while the regular season will get underway Dec. 22.

So, things are about to pick up in a hurry around the NBA. But before the draft gets it all started, there's still some time to project how the night might go.

Here's a look at a full first-round mock, followed by some of the latest odds on what could happen (courtesy of FanDuel).