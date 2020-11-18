NBA Draft 2020: Odds and Mock Projections for 1st Round

NBA Draft 2020: Odds and Mock Projections for 1st RoundNovember 18, 2020
Finally, the day of the 2020 NBA draft has arrived. After months of anticipation and much speculation, the top prospects from the college and international ranks will find out where they'll begin their NBA careers.
The draft was originally supposed to take place in June, but it was postponed while the league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The draft lottery didn't take place until August, and while the draft had been expected to take place in October, it was then pushed back a month to November.
After the draft takes place Wednesday night, there won't be much time before the start of the 2020-21 season. The free-agency period begins Friday, while the regular season will get underway Dec. 22.
So, things are about to pick up in a hurry around the NBA. But before the draft gets it all started, there's still some time to project how the night might go.
Here's a look at a full first-round mock, followed by some of the latest odds on what could happen (courtesy of FanDuel).
Complete 1st-Round Mock Draft
1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia
2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis
3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks
4. Chicago Bulls: Deni Avdija, SF, Maccabi Tel Aviv
5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton
6. Atlanta Hawks: Patrick Williams, SF, Florida State
7. Detroit Pistons: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm
8. New York Knicks: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State
9. Washington Wizards: Onyeka Okongwu, C, USC
10. Phoenix Suns: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn
11. San Antonio Spurs: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova
12. Sacramento Kings: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt
13. New Orleans Pelicans: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State
14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): RJ Hampton, PG, New Zealand Breakers
15. Orlando Magic: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama
16. Houston Rockets (via Portland Trail Blazers): Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis
17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Tyrese Maxey, PG, Kentucky
18. Dallas Mavericks: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos B
19. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford
20. Miami Heat: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington
21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Josh Green, SG, Arizona
22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland
23. Utah Jazz: Theo Maledon, SG, ASVEL
24. New Orleans Pelicans (via Milwaukee Bucks): Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina
25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington
26. Boston Celtics: Leandro Bolmaro, SG, Barcelona B
27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke
28. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Lakers): Desmond Bane, SG, TCU
29. Toronto Raptors: Malachi Flynn, PG, San Diego State
30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Xavier Tillman, PF/C, Michigan State
No. 1 Overall Pick: Anthony Edwards -135
Anthony Edwards (-135; bet $135 to win $100) is currently the favorite to be selected by the Timberwolves with the No. 1 overall pick, while LaMelo Ball (+100; bet $100 to win $100) and James Wiseman (+600) have the next best odds.
So, at this point, it seems quite likely that the former Georgia Bulldog could be heading to Minnesota.
While there's no consensus top prospect in this year's class, Edwards has been projected by many to go No. 1 overall for most of the year. The 19-year-old shooting guard impressed during his lone season at Georgia, averaging 19.5 points and 5.2 rebounds in 32 games. He has a ton of potential and should only get better with more experience at the NBA level.
The Timberwolves appear to be set at point guard (D'Angelo Russell) and center (Karl-Anthony Towns), so it makes sense they would add a wing player with the top pick. Edwards, who is 6'5" and has great scoring ability, could quickly make an impact in Minnesota's rotation and try to help it reach the next level of success.
Anything can happen on draft night, so a trade or surprise selection are always possible. But the most likely scenario is that Edwards goes to the Timberwolves to get things started.
Number of International Players in Top 10: Over/Under 3.5
There are some talented international prospects in this year's draft class, including quite a few who could come off the board early in the night.
However, with the over/under line for the number to be drafted in the top 10 at 3.5, it's more likely three or fewer will go that early (-850) than it is that four or more will be (+540).
LaMelo Ball is the top international prospect after playing in the National Basketball League in Australia last season, and it's unlikely he'll fall out of the top five. Deni Avdija is also a possible top-five pick, as there are several teams that should have interest in him, potentially including the Warriors, Bulls and Cavaliers.
Another international prospect to watch is Killian Hayes, as the French point guard could be among the first players at the position to get drafted. How teams rank the various point guards in the class will likely determine whether he's a top-10 selection, though.
Although there are sure to be a bunch of talented international prospects drafted throughout both rounds, the prediction here is that Ball, Avdija and Hayes are the only ones to go in the top 10, making the under the smart choice for this prop bet.
Number of SEC Players Drafted in 1st Round: Over/Under 5.5
When Edwards gets drafted early, it should be the start of a big night for the SEC. And it may not take long for some of the conference's other top prospects to come off the board.
Auburn small forward Isaac Okoro, Vanderbilt small forward Aaron Nesmith, Alabama point guard Kira Lewis Jr. and Kentucky point guard Tyrese Maxey are among the prospects who are likely to get selected during the first round. It's a talented group of former SEC standouts who have the potential to go on and have success at the next level.
However, there would have to be one more former SEC player selected within the first 30 picks to reach the over on the line of 5.5. And with both the over and under bets having the same odds (-110), it could go either way.
At this point, the prediction is that these five SEC players will be the only ones to go in the first round. But it's quite possible one more could come off the board before the second round begins.