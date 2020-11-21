10 MLB Free Agents Who Could Get Screwed by Suppressed Market

0 of 10

Associated Press

Major League Baseball teams have grown to be especially risk-averse on the free-agent market in recent years. Following a pandemic-shortened season marked by billions in losses, they figure to be even more so this winter.

This isn't good news for any free agent, but it could be particularly bad news for a select few.

We've pinpointed 10 players who could be disappointed by their offers on this winter's market. Though each of them is coming off a strong 2020 season, they also come with nits that will invariably be picked. Maybe it's their age. Or their position. Or their true talent level. Or some combination of all of the above.

Let's count 'em down, from the least desirable to the most desirable free agent.