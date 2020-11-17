Report: Bears' Nick Foles Avoided 'Major' Injury vs. Vikings; Will Undergo Tests

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles reportedly avoided a major injury late in the fourth quarter of Monday night's loss to the Minnesota Vikings when defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo threw him to the ground, which led Foles to get carted off the field.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported the update Tuesday on Good Morning Football:

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said after the game Foles was being evaluated for a hip or leg injury.

"He's a tough dude, and he was in a lot of pain," Nagy told reporters. "When you see that and you're down there with him, you feel for him just because you don't know how bad it was. So that part is hard."

Tyler Bray finished the final drive because Mitchell Trubisky was inactive with a shoulder injury. The Bears are on their bye in Week 11, but it's unclear who will start if Foles is unavailable when they return for a Week 12 clash with the Green Bay Packers.

"I don't know about Mitch," Nagy said. "I think there's a possibility, but I don't know that for sure. We just have to take it day by day."

Foles struggled before suffering the injury, completing just 15 of his 26 throws for 106 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Quarterback play is the biggest factor holding the Bears back as they've fallen to 5-5 with four straight losses after a promising 5-1 start. Foles, Trubisky and Bray have combined for an 81.8 passer rating, which ranks 27th in the NFL.

The inability to score points consistently has squandered some strong defensive efforts, including one in Monday's 19-13 loss to the Vikings. The Bears defense, which ranks seventh in points allowed per game (20.9), held MVP candidate Dalvin Cook to a measly 3.2 yards per carry.

Aside from two meetings with the Packers, Chicago has a favorable schedule down the stretch and could still make a push toward the playoffs. Getting better play from whoever is under center will be critical to reaching that goal, though.