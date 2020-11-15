Masters Leaderboard 2020: Sunday Score Updates and Tournament Predictions

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Dustin Johnson entered Round 4 of the 2020 Masters with a four-stroke lead, but he can't earn the green jacket until he finishes on top after 72 holes.

The world No. 1 has been outstanding through the first three rounds, sitting at 16 under thanks to two rounds of 65. However, he has failed to win on each of the previous four occasions he has led after Round 3 at a major.

While the 36-year-old does have one major victory in his career, he overcame a four-stroke deficit going into the final round to win the 2016 U.S. Open.

Johnson must remain sharp Sunday at Augusta National in order to clinch his second career major, while Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith and others will do what they can to make up the deficit over the final 18 holes.

Leaderboard Entering Round 4

1. Dustin Johnson (-16)

T2. Sungjae Im (-12)

T2. Abraham Ancer (-12)

T2. Cameron Smith (-12)

5. Dylan Frittelli (-11)

6. Justin Thomas (-10)

T7. Jon Rahm (-9)

T7. Patrick Reed (-9)

T7. Sebastian Munoz (-9)

T10. Rory McIlroy (-8)

T10. Brooks Koepka (-8)

T10. Tommy Fleetwood (-8)

T10. Hideki Matsuyama (-8)

Tournament Predictions

All eyes will be on Johnson, who is the clear favorite to come away with the victory.

Despite his past failures in closing out fourth-round leads, he is confident going into the last round.

"I'm very comfortable with having the lead going into tomorrow," he said Saturday, per Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press. "I've been in this situation a lot of times. I'm looking forward to the challenge. It's still going to be a tough day. I'm going to have to play well if I want to get it done."

He has been playing extremely well to this point, carding just two bogeys in three rounds with zero in Round 3.

Johnson was as smooth as possible Saturday, hitting all 14 fairways while getting 16 of 18 greens in regulation, per the tournament's official site. Even if he doesn't get many birdies Sunday, he will win if he can remain steady and avoid mistakes, as he has all tournament.

His four-stroke cushion is even more advantageous when you consider the relative inexperience behind him:

Im and Ancer are both making their Masters debuts this year, while Dylan Frittelli missed the cut in his only other appearance. Smith had a top-five finish in 2018 but also had rounds of 77 and 82 in his previous Masters showings.

While all four have proved they can handle this course, it's difficult for anyone to keep up this level for four rounds.

Im is the youngest of this group at 22, but he has the best chance to contend thanks to the consistency he has showed over the past year and his ability to rack up birdies this week (19).

Of course, there are still several other top players who could climb the leaderboard on the final day.

Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka each finished Round 3 within the top 10 and could end up even higher with decent rounds Sunday.

Thomas, especially, should be a threat even after ruining his prospects in the third round with four bogeys in the final seven holes. Even during that brutal stretch, he had two birdies and saved par on 17 thanks to this outstanding shot:

The talent is clearly there to post a low number, and he could get into second place with a 66 in the final round.

Prediction: 1. Dustin Johnson, 2. Justin Thomas, 3. Sungjai Im, 4. Abraham Ancer, 5. Rory McIlroy