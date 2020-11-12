    Patriots' Cam Newton Says He's Not in the Same 'Stratosphere' as Lamar Jackson

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent INovember 13, 2020

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throw against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
    AJ Mast/Associated Press

    When Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson takes the field against the New England Patriots on Sunday, the opposing signal-caller will be looking on in admiration. 

    After Jackson referred to Newton as "the O.G.—Superman," Newton told reporters that Jackson "got a gear not many human beings got," relating him back to former star Michael Vick, who previously held the single-season rushing yard record for quarterbacks before Jackson broke it last December (h/t Jelani Scott of NFL.com): 

    "I say Michael Vick, I say Lamar, I don't even think I'm in that stratosphere but for him to be as dominant, dynamic, explosive at the quarterback position is something that just gives so much opportunity to the younger generation to be able to see what Lamar Jackson is doing and to get hope to say I can play the quarterback position too."

    Through eight outings this season, Jackson has a total of 1,513 passing yards and a 62.9 completion percentage, with 12 touchdown passes, four interceptions and 21 sacks, while Newton has been sacked 12 times through 11 outings  with seven interceptions en route to 1,417 total yards on 130-of-191 passing (68.1). 

    The two haven't met on the field since 2018, when Newton was starring for the Carolina Panthers and Jackson was backing up Joe Flacco. In the 36-21 win for the Panthers in Week 8 of that season, Jackson filled in during the last minutes of the game. 

    They'll get a chance to meet again when Jackson's 6-2 Ravens visit Newton and the 3-5 Patriots on Sunday night. 

