Week 10 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football Stars to Play and Bench

In Week 9, DJ Chark returned to the heights of fantasy stardom thanks to the prowess of...Jake Luton.

But, while the rookie quarterback deserves credit for outperforming Gardner Minshew II, Chark's production can better be attributed to full health and a matchup with the woeful Houston Texans secondary.

Looking forward to Week 10, we can continue drawing on similar factors to help predict fantasy football's starts and sits among the NFL's best.

With the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets all on bye, this week's pool of roster options ought to be more limited. And with the fantasy playoffs looming, making the right decisions among the remaining players is critical.

Here, we'll analyze stars at quarterback, running back and wide receiver who you may be undecided upon due to recent performance but should reconsider based on matchup and injury concerns.