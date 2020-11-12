Week 10 NFL Picks: Vegas Odds, Spread Advice and Predictions

Week 10 NFL Picks: Vegas Odds, Spread Advice and PredictionsNovember 12, 2020
Take point spreads out of the equation, and Week 10's 14-game slate seems pretty easy to pick.
Just three matchups pit winning teams against one another, and most contests feature significant on-paper separation between the participants.
Level the playing field with the latest odds at DraftKings, though, and this schedule no longer feels so straightforward.
This is when wagerers can flex their football knowledge and boost their bank accounts, so we'll try steering you the right direction with point spreads and score predictions for all the forthcoming NFL games and a deeper dive into our best bets.
Week 10 Odds and Score Predictions
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (-2) | O/U 48.5 | Colts 28-21
Jacksonville Jaguars at Green Bay Packers (-13) | O/U 51 | Packers 35-21
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-5) at Carolina Panthers | O/U 50.5 | Buccaneers 27-20
Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5) at New York Giants | O/U 44.5 | Eagles 20-17
Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns (-3.5) | O/U 51 | Browns 30-23
Washington at Detroit Lions (-4) | O/U N/A | Lions 27-16
Buffalo Bills at Arizona Cardinals (-2.5) | O/U 56.5 | Bills 30-24
Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins (-2.5) | O/U 48.5 | Dolphins 23-21
Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders (-5) | O/U 51.5 | Raiders 31-28
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (-1.5) | O/U 55 | Seahawks 38-35
San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints (-9) | O/U 49.5 | Saints 31-17
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (-7) | O/U 45.5 | Steelers 23-20
Baltimore Ravens (-7) at New England Patriots | O/U 44 | Ravens 27-18
Minnesota Vikings (-3) at Chicago Bears | O/U 44.5 | Vikings 21-17
Browns -3.5 vs. Texans
While the Cleveland Browns have dropped two of their past three games, major reinforcements could be arriving soon.
Running back Nick Chubb and Wyatt Teller both returned to practice Monday following lengthy absences that stalled what was the NFL's best rushing attack. Barring any setbacks, both seem likely to suit up against a Houston Texans defense allowing a league-worst 159.5 rushing yards per game.
"We'll see how this unfolds, but you're talking about two good football players," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters. "If we're able to get them back, that will be a boost to our team."
Chubb, who totaled six 20-plus yard runs and four rushing touchdowns in four games, could electrify this offense. It's not only the explosive element he adds but also the pressure he takes off of Baker Mayfield and the passing game.
The Texans, who are winless against every team not named the Jaguars, don't have the firepower to keep up if the Browns are clicking.
Eagles-Giants Under 44.5
Most football fans who don't have a rooting interest in this game should divert their attention elsewhere. This looks destined to be aesthetically unpleasant.
Saying that, the collective offensive ineptitude will pique the attention of the wagering community. Even though oddsmakers have accounted for the lack of scoring punch with this point total, these clubs still don't have the juice to get there.
The Philadelphia Eagles average the sixth-fewest yards per game (330.0). The New York Giants are second-to-last in the category (298.2). Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has thrown an NFL-worst 12 interceptions. Giants signal-caller Daniel Jones is two spots back with nine picks. The only player with more than three rushing scores on either roster is Wentz.
The offenses are anemic, and the defenses are decent. These same teams tussled in Week 7 and combined for 43 points, 19 of which were scored in the fourth quarter. It wouldn't be shocking if the final score came in 10 points lower than this total.
Colts +2 at Titans
The Titans followed a 5-0 start with losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals and a win over a Chicago Bears team that has lost three straight and hasn't scored 24 points since Week 3.
Ryan Tannehill hasn't thrown for 240 yards or completed more than 60 percent of his passes in any of his past three outings. Perhaps on a related note, Derrick Henry only rushed for 80 yards once in that stretch.
The Colts, meanwhile, carried consecutive wins in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Ravens, which could have looked a lot different had Indy not seen an unlucky bounce turn into a scoop-and-score for Baltimore. Those were the only points the Ravens scored until there were less than six minutes left in the third quarter. Indy's defense sacked Lamar Jackson twice and held him to 170 passing yards while limiting Ravens rushers to just 2.9 yards per carry.
Indianapolis is first in yards allowed per game and third in both rushing and passing yards surrendered per contest. This is the opposite of what a scuffling offense wants to see, especially on a condensed workweek. The Colts keep teams from scoring and can put up points when Philip Rivers has time to throw. Considering the Titans have just 10 sacks on the season, pressure shouldn't be a problem for Rivers.
