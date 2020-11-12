Week 10 NFL Picks: Vegas Odds, Spread Advice and Predictions

0 of 4

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Take point spreads out of the equation, and Week 10's 14-game slate seems pretty easy to pick.

Just three matchups pit winning teams against one another, and most contests feature significant on-paper separation between the participants.

Level the playing field with the latest odds at DraftKings, though, and this schedule no longer feels so straightforward.

This is when wagerers can flex their football knowledge and boost their bank accounts, so we'll try steering you the right direction with point spreads and score predictions for all the forthcoming NFL games and a deeper dive into our best bets.