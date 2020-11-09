Sergio Garcia Withdraws from 2020 Masters After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Sergio Garcia will not participate in the 2020 Masters after testing positive for COVID-19.

Garcia took part in the Vivint Houston Open, which concluded Sunday, but left Saturday after missing the cut.

The Houston Open was the first PGA Tour event to allow spectators since March.

This year's Masters is set to begin Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club after the coronavirus pandemic forced a postponement from its usual date in April.

Garcia was scheduled to compete at Augusta for the 22nd year in a row.

The 40-year-old was once known for disappointing at majors, although he broke that reputation with a win at the 2017 Masters.

Despite missing the cut the past two years, Garcia was confident going into the 2020 event, per Steve Serby of the New York Post:

"I feel good about my game. I feel like I’m hitting the ball nicely. I feel like every part of my game is in very good shape — it obviously could be better without a doubt, but it can always be. But I’m excited about it. I just hope and wish that I can go to Augusta next week and carry some of those good feelings and give myself a shot at a second jacket. I feel good about it."

He won the Sanderson Farms Championship in October, the 11th PGA Tour win of his career, and he finished under par in three of his past four events.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Several top golfers have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks, including Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott and Tony Finau. However, those three are expected to play at Augusta.