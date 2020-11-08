NFL Trade Rumors: Packers Tried to Acquire DT Dalvin Tomlinson from Giants

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers reportedly attempted to trade for New York Giants defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline but were rebuffed.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Packers offered a mid-round pick in exchange for Tomlinson, who is in the final year of his contract.

Tomlinson, 26, has spent his entire NFL career with the Giants and serves as a defensive captain. He's recorded 33 tackles and one sack in 2020, earning a solid 79.4 grade from Pro Football Focus. Perhaps most importantly, Tomlinson publicly lobbied to stay in New York ahead of the deadline.

"I feel like the Giants are a competitor. The franchise, the organization is built on that," Tomlinson told reporters. "It's just the tradition. The tough-nose, toughness, the D-line is built on physicality. I just feel like that's something I always want to be a part of."

The Giants could get a compensatory pick if Tomlinson leaves in free agency, and it's unclear whether Green Bay's offer was any more attractive than the mid-round selection the team would receive in April regardless.

The Packers were also known suitors for Houston Texans receiver Will Fuller but were unable to come to terms on a deal. A Super Bowl contender that used its first- and second-round picks on two players (Jordan Love and AJ Dillon) that have essentially been absent from the gameplans, the Packers arguably owed their current roster a more aggressive effort in the trade market.