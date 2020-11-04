AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights for November 4

2 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Chris Jericho called MJF “soft” to kick off the broadcast, just moments before joining Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone and Excalibur at the commentary table. Just days before his showdown with Le Champion, MJF joined Wardlow for a tag team showdown with The Inner Circle’s Sammy Guevara and Ortiz in the night’s first match.

Jericho put over Ortiz’s tenacity and toughness long enough for him to eat a big spinebuster by Wardlow. MJF stomped Ortiz in the corner, talked some trash and tagged his massive bodyguard back into the match. “Warlow’s been doing all the work here. MJF only tags in when the man is down,” Schiavone added, telling the story of an opportunistic heel.

The scarf-wearing loudmouth and his partner worked over Ortiz before a hot tag to Guevara. The Spanish God stunned Wardlow with a superkick, then blasted MJF with a jumping knee to the face. A springboard into a crossbody followed, as did a pair of topes.

The Inner Circle rolled late and set up for a superplex but Wardlow brought them and MJF down with a tower of doom superplex spot. Wardlow followed up with an F-10 to Ortiz but Guevara made the save. Matt Hardy, dressed as Serpentico, threw a chair at Guevara, allowing MJF to apply the Salt of the Earth armbar for the submission win.

After the match, MJF ambushed Jericho at the announce position and pounded away at him, showing the intensity that The Demo God had demanded out of him earlier.

Result

MJF and Wardlow defeated Guevara and Ortiz

Grade

B+

Analysis

If there was any question about what kind of babyface Guevara can be, we caught a glimpse here as The Spanish God was nothing short of extraordinary in that role. He was fiery, explosive and had both Wardlow and MJF reeling before Hardy’s interference.

MJF scoring the win was the right decision as he had to build momentum ahead of Saturday night, and his attack on Jericho was even better as it allowed him to answer Le Champion’s critiques emphatically.

Their match Saturday night at Full Gear may not have the flash of others but it has two enormous personalities, two great heels and a ton of potential to captivate in ways those with flashier offenses will not.

A hot start to this week’s show.