1st-Round Rookie Report Card Grades at NFL's Midseason Mark

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL season is already at its midway point. While there's still a ton of football left to be played, we're getting an idea of which teams are playoff contenders and which are not.

The same can be said for most of this year's first-round draft picks. While some players have appeared in only limited action—or not at all—most have put enough play on tape to warrant an early evaluation.

That's what you'll find here, as we go pick-by-pick through the 2020 first round and grade each player on his performance through the first half of the regular season. They'll primarily be graded on production and level of development, though factors such as health, supporting talent and draft expectations will also play a role.

Entering Week 9 of the 2020 season, here are our midseason report cards for the 32 players selected in Round 1 this past April.