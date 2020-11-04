1st-Round Rookie Report Card Grades at NFL's Midseason Mark

1st-Round Rookie Report Card Grades at NFL's Midseason MarkNovember 4, 2020
The 2020 NFL season is already at its midway point. While there's still a ton of football left to be played, we're getting an idea of which teams are playoff contenders and which are not.
The same can be said for most of this year's first-round draft picks. While some players have appeared in only limited action—or not at all—most have put enough play on tape to warrant an early evaluation.
That's what you'll find here, as we go pick-by-pick through the 2020 first round and grade each player on his performance through the first half of the regular season. They'll primarily be graded on production and level of development, though factors such as health, supporting talent and draft expectations will also play a role.
Entering Week 9 of the 2020 season, here are our midseason report cards for the 32 players selected in Round 1 this past April.
1. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
When the Cincinnati Bengals used the No. 1 pick on former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, most believed he would eventually make the team relevant. While the 2-5-1 Bengals likely aren't a playoff contender this year, they are relevant now, and that's almost entirely because of Burrow.
As the Bengals proved during their Week 8 win over the Tennessee Titans, they cannot be taken lightly. That's because Burrow is playing at a veteran level and is almost single-handedly making Cincinnati competitive.
Through eight games, Burrow has thrown for 2,272 yards, 11 touchdowns and only five interceptions. He's already delivered as many wins as the Bengals had last year, and he hasn't appeared overwhelmed even though he's already been sacked a league-high 28 times.
"No doubt in my mind that he'll be the Rookie of the Year," Bengals defensive tackle Mike Daniels said about Burrow on Monday, per ESPN's Ben Baby.
Daniels also compared Burrow to former teammate Aaron Rodgers, which is the type of quarterback the Bengals hoped they were getting at No. 1. The only thing keeping Burrow from a perfect grade is the fact that he was supposed to be this good. Grades aside, the Bengals have found their franchise quarterback.
Grade: A
2. Chase Young, Edge, Washington Football Team
Former Ohio State pass-rusher Chase Young was the other can't-miss prospect in this year's draft class alongside Burrow. While the Washington Football Team rookie hasn't put up the raw numbers of Ohio State predecessor Nick Bosa, he's been solid through the first two months.
Despite missing two games because of a groin injury, Yoyng has produced 2.5 sacks, five quarterback pressures and 15 solo tackles. His technique, instinct and field vision have been even more impressive than numbers might suggest.
"Young has made a number of plays, flashing regularly in the games he has played, even if those flashes don't necessarily result in a sack or a tackle," The Athletic's Mark Bullock wrote in a recent breakdown of Young.
While Washington would undoubtedly love to see more splash plays from the second overall pick, Young has nevertheless gotten off to a solid start.
Grade: B
3. Jeff Okudah, CB, Detroit Lions
When a team uses the third overall pick on a cornerback, that player is expected to be a lockdown defender right away. That hasn't been the case for Detroit Lions rookie Jeff Okudah through the first half of 2020, but context is necessary here.
Okudah didn't make his debut until Week 2, he wasn't given the benefit of a preseason, and he's faced off against the likes of Julio Jones, Davante Adams and DeAndre Hopkins. The fact that the former Buckeye hasn't appeared overwhelmed speaks volumes.
Statistically, Okudah hasn't been phenomenal. He's allowed 30 completions on 42 targets and an opposing passer rating of 99.6. However, he also has two passes defended and an interception, and Detroit ranks 19th against the pass after ranking dead last a year ago.
Given where he is in his development and the level of competition he has faced, Okudah deserves to be considered a solid, improving rookie cornerback.
Grade: C
4. Andrew Thomas, OT, New York Giants
When the New York Giants took Georgia's Andrew Thomas with the fourth overall pick, they were supposed to be adding an anchor left tackle for quarterback Daniel Jones. Instead, he has largely been a liability.
Thomas has played 475 snaps this season and has been responsible for five sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. He's often been overwhelmed by opposing pass-rushers, and his technique has been a major concern.
"He gets his shoulder pads way out over his toes a lot. You see him bending at the waist," former Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas said, per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.
Thomas has "anchored" a line that has surrendered 23 sacks through eight weeks. While he is largely learning on the fly, he has not been the immediate difference-maker teams expect to get with a top-four selection.
Grade: D
5. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his first NFL start in Week 8. He saw his first game action in Week 6.
While Tagovailoa has played more than a few of this year's first-round picks, it feels unfair to give him a grade after only 54 offensive snaps. Through just over four quarters, he has completed 14 of 24 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown.
The bottom line is that the Dolphins are 2-0 in games in which Tagovalioa has played, and they have the second half of the season for further evaluation.
That evaluation will be important because Miami holds the Houston Texans' first-round draft pick in 2021 and could end up with a shot at yet another top quarterback prospect.
Grade: Incomplete
6. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
Joe Burrow remains the front-runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year, but no one should be shocked to see Los Angeles Chargers rookie Justin Herbert claim the award at season's end. The Oregon product wasn't viewed as an NFL-ready prospect, but he's quickly shown that he's more than up to the challenge.
In his six starts, Herbert has thrown for 1,820 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions for a passer rating of 104.5. He's completed 67.4 percent of his passes and has rushed for 142 yards and two scores.
Herbert has more touchdown passes than Burrow and as many interceptions along with a higher passer rating. He's also on pace to shatter the rookie touchdown record (27) that Baker Mayfield set in 2018.
Herbert could finish the year with the best rookie campaign of 2020 and one of the greatest rookie seasons in modern NFL history—and that isn't hyperbole. For a quarterback who was largely viewed as a raw prospect, he has been nothing short of amazing.
Grade: A+
7. Derrick Brown, DT, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers rookie defensive tackle Derrick Brown has not produced gaudy numbers through the first two months of the season. He has only 18 tackles, one quarterback hit and two passes defended.
However, interior defensive linemen don't traditionally post huge stats, so it's worth diving a little deeper into what he has brought to the proverbial table.
For one, Brown has been a significant piece of the defensive line rotation. He has played 66 percent of the defensive snaps and has helped Carolina field a defense that ranks 15th overall and 13th in points allowed.
Brown has also shown improved technique throughout the season, which has helped him push the line of scrimmage.
"He's getting off every play and he's using his hands a lot better," defensive coordinator Phil Snow said, per ESPN's David Newton. "He's re-creating the line of scrimmage by getting off on the snap. You're seeing that productivity now because of that."
The Panthers have been surprisingly competitive for a rebuilding team, and the defense has had a huge hand in that. Brown is one of the centerpieces of that new-look defense.
Grade: B
8. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Arizona Cardinals
Linebacker Isaiah Simmons has not been the immediate game-changer the Arizona Cardinals hoped to be getting at eighth overall. While he has shown some flashes—like his Week 8 overtime interception of Russell Wilson—he has struggled to hold down a consistent role.
While that interception helped deliver a win, Simmons played only five defensive snaps in Week 8. He has played fewer than 30 percent of the defensive snaps in every game this season and has not played more than 21 snaps in a game.
Simmons has only 12 tackles and two passes defended to go with his one big highlight of 2020.
While Simmons has plenty of upside and has been given limited opportunities, he does not have much to hang his hat on through the first two months of the season. The Cardinals can only hope that changes moving forward as they sit at 5-2, firmly in the playoff race.
Grade: C-
9. C.J. Henderson, CB, Jacksonville Jaguars
While he certainly hasn't been perfect, Jaguars rookie cornerback C.J. Henderson has arguably been the most impressive of this year's first-round cornerbacks. He has missed one game because of a shoulder injury, but he has started six and has played at least 95 percent of the defensive snaps in four of them.
Henderson has four passes defended and an interception while holding opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating of 96.2. He has allowed 26 completions on 39 targets for 301 yards and two touchdowns.
For his performance in Week 1, Henderson was named the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week.
While Henderson has not been a lockdown defender, he's performed well for an inexperienced rookie on a bad defense—Jacksonville ranks 31st in points allowed and has registered only six sacks. Given his circumstances, the Jaguars have to be moderately pleased with how the Florida product has performed.
Grade: C+
10. Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns rookie tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. came into the NFL with a notable learning curve. After playing right tackle at Alabama, he was asked to switch to the left side ahead of Week 1.
Given the lack of a preseason and the position flip, Cleveland has to be pleased with his progress.
Wills hasn't been perfect. He's been responsible for three sacks and seven penalties, according to Pro Football Focus. However, he has also helped give Cleveland one of the better offensive lines in the NFL this season.
Wills was named to Pro Football Focus' All-Rookie team after the first month of the season. More importantly, he has continued to evolve.
"You continue to see growth every week. I think you will continue to see that throughout the entire season," center JC Tretter said, per Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegram.
Wills has played 97 percent of Cleveland's offensive snaps this season. While he needs to clean up his mental errors, the rookie has been mostly solid.
Grade: C+
11. Mekhi Becton, OT, New York Jets
Injuries have limited rookie New York Jets tackle Mekhi Becton to only six games and 55 percent of the offensive snaps this season. However, the Jets have to be happy with what they've seen from the Louisville product thus far.
Becton is a physical mauler in the running game. While pass protection wasn't supposed to be his strong suit—the Louisville offense didn't feature a traditional dropback passing scheme—the rookie has held his own.
Becton has been responsible for only three sacks and three penalties thus far in 2020, according to Pro Football Focus.
Would New York like to see more consistency from Becton? Sure, but considering he is loaded with physical upside and has made a quick transition to the pro game, the Jets have to be thrilled with landing him 11th overall.
Grade: B-
12. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
Numbers don't exactly do justice to the early returns of Las Vegas Raiders rookie wideout Henry Ruggs III. He's been limited to five games and has only 10 catches for 220 yards and a touchdown on the season. He also has a catch rate of just over 55 percent.
Consistency hasn't been Ruggs' greatest asset. However, his speed changes the complexion of the Las Vegas offense, opening things up for underneath receivers and the running game.
"When it's one-on-one, we need him to win," head coach Jon Gruden said, per Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Also, it isn't like bad things happen when Ruggs is targeted. Quarterback Derek Carr has a passer rating of 117.8 when throwing in the rookie's direction.
While the numbers might suggest that Ruggs has been a disappointment—and they could indeed be better—he's a big reason why Las Vegas sits at 4-3 and in the playoff hunt.
Grade: B
13. Tristan Wirfs, OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded up to snag Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs. Unlike the three tackles drafted before him, Wirfs has been asked to play on the right side.
While blindside blockers are always going to garner more attention than those on the opposite side, Wirfs has made an early impact.
Wirfs has played 552 offensive snaps and has been responsible for only one sack and three penalties, according to Pro Football Focus. He has also helped anchor a line that has surrendered just 10 sacks on the season.
According to Football Outsiders, the Buccaneers average nearly 4.4 adjusted yards per carry when running off right tackle.
As both a run blocker and a pass-protector, Wirfs has been impressive. That's precisely what Tampa envisioned when it traded up to draft him.
Grade: B+
14. Javon Kinlaw, DT, San Francisco 49ers
After trading away defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, the San Francisco 49ers drafted South Carolina defensive tackle to replace him. The results have been...let's say underwhelming.
Buckner is thriving with the Indianapolis Colts, as he's racked up 2.5 sacks, 13 quarterback hits and a safety to go with 29 tackles. Kinlaw has played 62 percent of the Niners' defensive snaps, but he's largely been a non-factor with only 16 tackles, zero sacks and one quarterback hit.
The absence of injured players like Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas has left Kinlaw without a strong supporting cast, but the rookie has failed to meet even modest early expectations.
Grade: D-
15. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy was widely regarded as the most NFL-ready receiver in this year's draft class. While his raw numbers don't suggest a heavy impact—he has 23 catches for 359 yards and a touchdown—he's already earned the respect of opposing defenses.
"Teams are already giving the rookie a lot of respect, shading coverage in an effort to limit his one-one-chances down the field," The Athletic's Nick Kosmider wrote.
Jeudy has also played with three different quarterbacks, as second-year man Drew Lock missed two games with a shoulder injury. Inconsistency at quarterback has likely played a role in his modest production.
And it isn't like Jeudy has underwhelmed. He's on pace for roughly 53 catches and 821 receiving yards. While the recent emergence of rookie phenoms like DK Metcalf and A.J. Brown make those numbers seem pedestrian, they'd be a fine stat line for a first-year pass-catcher.
Jeudy is a polished route-runner who is having a positive impact on Denver's retooled offense. The biggest knock on him right now is that he's catching less than 50 percent of his targets.
Grade: C+
16. A.J. Terrell, CB, Atlanta Falcons
Poor pass defense has caused the Atlanta Falcons to lose multiple games they should have won this season. Unfortunately, rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell has been part of the problem.
Despite missing two games while on the reserve/COVID-19 list, he has given up 25 completions on 32 targets for 346 yards, three touchdowns and an opposing quarterback rating of 129.9.
Terrell does have one pass defended and one interception, but opposing quarterbacks have largely had success when picking on the rookie.
The positive here is that the Clemson product has started all six of his games and has played at least 98 percent of the defensive snaps in each.
While Terrell has plenty of room for growth and is not yet a high-end defender, Atlanta has not pulled him from the starting lineup. That's enough to keep him from a failing grade.
Grade: D-
17. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys rookie wideout CeeDee Lamb has cooled off in recent weeks, specifically since the loss of quarterback Dak Prescott for the season. However, he was a viable Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate when Prescott was under center, and his big-play potential hasn't entirely disappeared without him.
The problem is that without Prescott, the big-play opportunities largely haven't been there.
Still, Lamb is on pace to top the 1,000-yard mark, and he should give Dallas a lot of hope for the future. Circumstances have hurt his production significantly—Lamb has only 111 scrimmage yards over the past three weeks—but it's hard to say that he has disappointed.
Lamb was as good as advertised with Prescott under center.
Grade: B
18. Austin Jackson, OT, Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins haven't seen much out of rookie offensive tackle Austin Jackson. The USC product exited Week 4 with a foot injury and was placed on injured reserve shortly thereafter.
Before the injury, Jackson provided a few reasons to be excited.
For starters, he played 100 percent of the offensive snaps over the first three weeks of the season. He also didn't allow a sack and committed two penalties in only 244 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
While it's fair to point out that the Dolphins have gone 3-0 in games without Jackson, the rookie's early play gives no indication that Miami is better without him.
Instead, Jackson has provided plenty of reasons for Miami to eagerly await his return.
Grade: A-
19. Damon Arnette, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
While Damon Arnette has played only three games because of a hand injury, his early-season work has left something to be desired. Through Week 3, he had surrendered nine passes on 11 targets for 110 yards and an opposing passer rating of 108.3.
The positive is that Arnette did start each of his three games and played at least 72 percent of the snaps in each of them. While he wasn't a blanket in coverage, he played well enough that he wasn't as heavily targeted as some rookies have been.
For a comparison, consider that Arnette has been targeted just under four times per game. Third overall pick Jeff Okudah has been targeted roughly six times per game.
While Arnette hasn't exactly been impressive, he's played only a few games and hasn't been an obvious weak link when on the field, either.
Grade: C
20. K'Lavon Chaisson, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars
While rookie cornerback C.J. Henderson has largely impressed for the Jaguars, rookie edge-rusher K'Lavon Chaisson has largely underwhelmed. While he has played 53 percent of the defensive snaps, he has rarely made the impact plays expected of a rookie first-round pick.
Through seven games, Chaisson has produced only nine tackles, one sack, two quarterback hits and four quarterback pressures. That isn't adequate production for the de facto replacement of traded defender Yannick Ngakoue.
As previously noted, the Jaguars defense as a whole has been a disappointment. Jacksonville seems far more interested in developing Chaisson for the future than in his immediate results.
"I think he's getting great experience right now as a rusher," head coach Doug Marrone told reporters.
That experience will be valuable in a year or two when Jacksonville is ready to contend again. However, it's hard for Jags fans not to want more than what they've seen from Chaisson so far.
Grade: D
21. Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
It's tough to accurately grade Philadelphia Eagles rookie wideout Jalen Reagor since a thumb injury has limited him to just three games. However, he has shown flashes during his time on the field to suggest he can be a big part of the offensive game plan.
Reagor scored his first touchdown in Week 8 and showcased his big-play ability with a 55-yard reception in Week 1. In all, he has caught eight passes for 112 yards and a touchdown.
Given the limited playing time he's been afforded—he's played only 146 snaps—one can't be too hard on the TCU product. However, it's also fair to say that Reagor has been the least impactful of this year's rookie first-round receivers to date.
Grade: C-
22. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
If Reagor has been the least impactful first-round receiver through the first two months of the season, the player taken immediately after him has been the most.
As is often the case for rookie pass-catchers, Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson has struggled with consistent production. He's had four games with fewer than 50 receiving yards.
However, when Jefferson has been on, he's been virtually unstoppable. He has already gone over the 100-yard mark three different times and has topped 150 yards twice.
Jefferson is on pace for a whopping 1,287 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. To put that into perspective, Randy Moss racked up 1,313 yards during his impressive rookie season in 1998.
Jefferson obviously has a long way to go before being considered the next Randy Moss, but his production through seven games has been a revelation. It's also been one of the few bright spots through what has been a trying Vikings season so far.
Grade: A+
23. Kenneth Murray, LB, Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers have to be thrilled with how their rookie class is turning out so far. Justin Herbert is exceeding expectations, as is rookie linebacker Kenneth Murray.
As L.A. likely expected, Murray has been a tackling machine. He has 47 total tackles and 26 solo stops through seven games. However, he's also become the team's defensive field general in the wake of Derwin James' season-ending injury.
According to LZ Granderson of the Los Angeles Times, head coach Anthony Lynn recently lauded Murray's ability to "pick up all of the little integral parts of the defense and being able to stand in front of the group and call the play."
While Los Angeles holds a lowly 2-5 record, it is also seeing glimpses of a bright future on both sides of the ball.
Grade: A
24. Cesar Ruiz, G, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints rookie interior lineman Cesar Ruiz has not been a full-time starter like most of the rookie first-round linemen have been. However, he has played 70 percent of the offensive snaps and has started three games, including the last two.
Ruiz has quickly become a key piece of the Saints offense, both in the running game and in the passing game. He's helped anchor a line that has surrendered only nine sacks, and New Orleans is averaging nearly 4.6 adjusted line yards when running between the guards, according to Football Outsiders.
Ruiz also hasn't been flagged through 336 offensive snaps.
While the selection of Ruiz was largely a luxury pick for a Saints team already built to contend, the depth and talent he has provided along the offensive line have been invaluable.
Grade: A-
25. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
Hampered by a hamstring injury early, 49ers rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk didn't make a major impact until Week 3, when he caught five passes for 70 yards. He has been a little inconsistent since—he had fewer than 50 receiving yards in three straight games—but he has broken out over the past few weeks.
Aiyuk caught his first NFL touchdown in Week 6. In the two weeks after, he caught 14 passes for 206 yards and a score. For the season, he now has 371 yards and two touchdowns on 28 receptions.
While Aiyuk hasn't been a dominant presence in San Francisco's receiving corps, he provides a lot of after-the-catch ability and appears to be hitting his stride.
If the past few weeks are a sign of things to come, Aiyuk could go down as one of the best rookie receivers in 2020. For now, he's proving to be a valuable albeit inconsistent piece of Kyle Shanahan's offensive puzzle.
Grade: B
26. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers drafted Jordan Love to be their quarterback of the future. With Aaron Rodgers on the roster, that future unsurprisingly hasn't started yet.
Rodgers has only come off the field briefly during a blowout loss to the Buccaneers. It was backup Tim Boyle, not Love, who entered the game. With no preseason in 2020, Love has yet to even take a snap this season.
There could come a point in 2020 where Green Bay decides to get a look at what it has in the Utah State product. However, that is only likely to happen near the end of the season if the Packers cement their playoff spot—or in the unfortunate event that Rodgers goes down.
Grade: Incomplete
27. Jordyn Brooks, LB, Seattle Seahawks
An MCL sprain has limited Seattle Seahawks rookie linebacker Jordyn Brooks to just five games, but he hasn't made a significant impact when he's been healthy.
Brooks has played 50 percent of the defensive snaps or less in every game in which he has appeared. He has amassed only 12 tackles and one tackle for a loss with no sacks, forced fumbles or passes defended.
Compared to the linebacker taken one spot after him, Brooks has been a major disappointment.
However, the Seahawks have not asked their rookie first-round picks to fill large roles in recent years. Running back Rashaad Penny and defensive end L.J. Collier were largely depth players as rookies, so part of Brooks' lack of impact is probably by design.
Still, with a few exceptions, first-round picks are supposed to be immediate difference-makers. Brooks has been anything but.
Grade: D-
28. Patrick Queen, LB, Baltimore Ravens
Entering the 2020 draft, the Baltimore Ravens were in need of a playmaker at the second level of their defense. They got one in LSU linebacker Patrick Queen.
The former Tigers standout has been all over the field through the first eight weeks, providing the sort of sideline-to-sideline presence every team wants at linebacker. He has played 78 percent of the defensive snaps and has regularly provided impact plays.
Queen has already racked up 48 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, four tackles for loss, a pass defended and has returned a fumble for a touchdown.
In Week 5, Queen was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Cincinnati.
While there's a long way to go before Queen can be compared to past Baltimore greats like Ray Lewis, he has been every bit the defensive field general the Ravens hoped to get in the first round.
Grade: A
29. Isaiah Wilson, OT, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans rookie offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list in early October, but he has yet to appear in a game this season. However, he had his first full week of practice last week, and he could make his debut soon.
"There's always things we like. There's also things we have to improve in all areas. ... Isaiah is in line with that group," head coach Mike Vrabel said, per NFL Network's Michael Giardi.
While it's disappointing that Wilson hasn't been able to get onto the field yet, it's worth reserving judgment until he does.
Grade: Incomplete
30. Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins knew that there would be a learning curve with rookie cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. Having only played the position since 2018, Miami drafted the 20-year-old for his upside, not his polish.
That needs to be considered when discussing Igbinoghene's play through the first eight weeks. He has allowed 14 completions on 23 targets for 295 yards and three touchdowns with an opposing passer rating of 144.5.
Igbinoghene's playing time has begun to decline due to his early struggles. After starting in Weeks 3 and 4, he has played less than 20 percent of the defensive snaps since. He played only seven defensive snaps in Week 8.
It's unlikely that Igbinoghene will again see significant playing time this season, unless injuries require it or Miami falls out of playoff contention. The rookie gets a failing grade for his early work, but Dolphins fans should take heed of the fact that this was a selection for the future, not the present.
Grade: F
31. Jeff Gladney, CB, Minnesota Vikings
It's been a trial by fire for Vikings rookie cornerback Jeff Gladney, who has started six of seven games and played 83 percent of his team's defensive snaps. Unfortunately, Gladney has been burned a number of times early this season.
Gladney has been targeted a whopping 42 times in coverage and has surrendered 30 receptions for 398 yards and five touchdowns. He has allowed an opposing quarterback rating of 140.7.
While the TCU product hasn't been a complete disaster, he has plenty of room for improvement.
"I'm trying so hard to get these young kids to understand not only about their position, but the guy they're playing against, where their help is, you know, it just makes it tough," head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters.
Making the jump from college to pro cornerback is tough, and Gladney has maintained a starter's role. That's enough to keep him from a failing grade.
Grade: D
32. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
We've seen both good and bad from rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire through the first eight weeks.
The Kansas City Chiefs rookie burst onto the scene with a 138-yard outing in Week 1 and racked up 161 rushing yards in Week 6. However, he's also struggled to get into the end zone (only two touchdowns) and has had four games with fewer than 50 rushing yards.
The Chiefs appeared unsure of Edwards-Helaire enough that they recently signed Le'Veon Bell. In Week 8, the two backs received six carries apiece.
While Edwards-Helaire is on pace to be a 1,000-yard rusher, he hasn't quite been the special back that the Chiefs were hoping to land at the bottom of Round 1.
To put things into perspective, consider this: Edwards-Helaire is on pace for 1,552 scrimmage yards. Undrafted Jaguars rookie James Robinson is on pace for 1,614 scrimmage yards.
Edwards-Helaire seems like he'll be a good pro, but he may have been overdrafted in Round 1.
Grade: C
Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.