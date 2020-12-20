Report: Patriots' Stephon Gilmore Avoided Serious Leg Injury; Will Undergo Tests

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore reportedly may have avoided a serious injury after exiting Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Gilmore did not suffer a knee injury as was reported by the team and that the leg injury "may not be as serious as it may have looked." Gilmore will undergo tests on Monday, per Rapoport.

Gilmore was ruled out after he suffered a non-contact injury during the second quarter of Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins.

The team originally listed him as doubtful to return before it declared him out in the second half.

According to Rapoport, Gilmore "tweaked" his knee in practice ahead of his team's Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills, causing him to be inactive for a regular-season game for the first time since 2017. He missed three contests because of the injury.

Any missed time is a significant loss for New England considering the cornerback's impact.

The 30-year-old has been one of the NFL's best players at his position the past two years, earning first-team All-Pro honors each season and the league's Defensive Player of the Year award in 2019. He finished last season tied with a league-high six interceptions and an NFL-best 20 passes defended, adding two defensive touchdowns.

Even without as many game-changing plays in 2020, Gilmore remains a terror for opposing receivers to deal with. The Patriots defense, which was already thin heading into the year, will turn to J.C. Jackson and Jonathan Jones until Gilmore is back to 100 percent.