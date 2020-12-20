    Report: Patriots' Stephon Gilmore Avoided Serious Leg Injury; Will Undergo Tests

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 20, 2020
    New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore plays during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. Maybe the third time will actually bring a kickoff between for the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots. After having their original Week 5 matchup twice postponed because of a mini outbreak of coronavirus cases on the Patriots that saw four players including quarterback Cam Newton and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore test positive, the teams are hopeful they will finally meet this week. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
    Winslow Townson/Associated Press

    New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore reportedly may have avoided a serious injury after exiting Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Gilmore did not suffer a knee injury as was reported by the team and that the leg injury "may not be as serious as it may have looked." Gilmore will undergo tests on Monday, per Rapoport.

    Gilmore was ruled out after he suffered a non-contact injury during the second quarter of Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins.  

    The team originally listed him as doubtful to return before it declared him out in the second half.

    According to Rapoport, Gilmore "tweaked" his knee in practice ahead of his team's Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills, causing him to be inactive for a regular-season game for the first time since 2017. He missed three contests because of the injury.

    Any missed time is a significant loss for New England considering the cornerback's impact.

    The 30-year-old has been one of the NFL's best players at his position the past two years, earning first-team All-Pro honors each season and the league's Defensive Player of the Year award in 2019. He finished last season tied with a league-high six interceptions and an NFL-best 20 passes defended, adding two defensive touchdowns.

    Even without as many game-changing plays in 2020, Gilmore remains a terror for opposing receivers to deal with. The Patriots defense, which was already thin heading into the year, will turn to J.C. Jackson and Jonathan Jones until Gilmore is back to 100 percent.

