Bears' Javon Wims Ejected for Punching Saints' C.J. Gardner-Johnson in Fight

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims was ejected during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints after punching Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson in the helmet twice.

SportsCenter tweeted photos of the incident and the scrum that ensued between the two teams:

The score was tied 13-13 at the time of Wims' ejection, but Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore intercepted Bears quarterback Nick Foles on the next play, and the Saints kicked a field goal to go up 16-13.

The incident appeared to happen out of nowhere, as Wims tapped Gardner-Johnson on the shoulder and punched him in the helmet. When Gardner-Johnson didn't react, Wims punched him again, which is when other players got involved.

Former NFL punter Pat McAfee and Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks were among those who were confused by what happened:

Before getting ejected for his actions, Wims had one catch on one target for nine yards in the game.

The 26-year-old Wims is in his third NFL season after Chicago selected him in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Georgia.

Wims appeared in all 16 games and made six starts last season, but he finished with just 18 receptions for 186 yards and one touchdown in a Chicago offense that largely struggled.

Entering Sunday's game, Wims had four catches for 26 yards and one touchdown this season.

Wims' ejection didn't figure to have a major impact on the Bears offense, as it continued to roll with Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller and Darnell Mooney as its top three wideouts.