    Ex-Giants, Jaguars Kicker Aldrick Rosas Receives 4-Game NFL Suspension

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIIOctober 31, 2020

    Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Aldrick Rosas (7) kicks a field goal from the hold of Logan Cooke against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    Aaron Doster/Associated Press

    Former New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Aldrick Rosas has been suspended for four games following an investigation into a car crash he was involved in last summer, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

    Rosas was charged with three misdemeanor violations of reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a valid license in California following a hit-and-run in June. The 25-year-old received three years of probation after pleading no-contest in September.

    The Jaguars released Rosas from their practice squad Friday. 

    Per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, police said Rosas left the scene of a crash after driving through a red light at 90-100 miles per hour and hitting another vehicle. The kicker was found by police bloodied a mile away a short time later. 

    Rosas avoided jail time but could be forced to serve a prison sentence if he violates the terms of his probation.

    The Giants cut their kicker of three seasons in late July. He joined the Jaguars on September 28 and appeared in one game, connecting on four of five field-goal attempts.

    Rosas will now have to wait until at least Week 12 before he's able to play again. 

