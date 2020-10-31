Week 8 NFL Picks: Tips for Vegas Odds and Over-Under Score Predictions

Week 8 NFL Picks: Tips for Vegas Odds and Over-Under Score PredictionsOctober 31, 2020
Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season looks like a thrill ride, which is excellent news for football fans.
For the wagering community, though, the slate looks like a direct challenge from the football gods to bring your "A" game.
The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers are doing battle. Same goes for the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. The margin in both matchups looks so small you might be best off throwing a coin and living with its results.
Elsewhere, the Tennessee Titans are aiming to avenge their first loss of the season, the Miami Dolphins are entering the Tua Tagovailoa era and the New England Patriots are potentially fighting to save their season against the Buffalo Bills.
The action should be incredible. This guide—which features the latest odds and over/under totals from DraftKings, score predictions for every contest and three of our favorite bets—will help you get on the right side of it.
Odds and Score Predictions
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-6.5) | O/U 50.5 | Packers 37-31
Tennessee Titans (-6.5) at Cincinnati Bengals | O/U 51.5 | Titans 27-16
New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs (-19.5) | O/U 49 | Chiefs 38-10
Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns (-2.5) | O/U 49.5 | Raiders 34-24
Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) at Miami Dolphins | O/U 46 | Rams 27-16
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (-4) | O/U 46.5 | Ravens 24-21
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (-4) | O/U 40.5 | Patriots 23-20
Indianapolis Colts (-3) at Detroit Lions | O/U 50 | Lions 23-20
Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5) at Denver Broncos | O/U 44.5 | Chargers 31-20
New Orleans Saints (-4.5) at Chicago Bears | O/U 43 | Saints 21-17
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (-3) | O/U 54 | Seahawks 28-27
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (-10.5) | O/U 43 | Eagles 28-13
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-12.5) at New York Giants | O/U 45 | Bucs 34-21
Titans -6.5 at Bengals
Joe Burrow might be the No. 1 pick, but he's still a rookie, and he'll look like it from time to time. He has only finished with more touchdown throws than interceptions in three of his first seven outings.
It seems likely to be three out of eight after the Titans roll through Cincinnati. Rookie quarterbacks rarely have it easy, and the difficulty level will essentially be boosted in this matchup. The Titans are tied for the NFL lead with two takeaways per game. The Bengals are tied for dead last with 28 sacks allowed. That's a brutal combination for Burrow to try to manage.
The game gets even more treacherous when weighing Tennessee's offense against Cincy's defense. The Bengals allow the fifth-most rushing yards per game. Titans running back Derrick Henry has more than a 100-yard cushion for the rushing crown, a stat that grows even more incredible upon considering the Titans have already had their bye week.
If Cincy is somehow up to the task of slowing Henry, then it must deal with Ryan Tannehill, A.J. Brown and this quietly potent passing attack (fourth in passer rating). The Titans have more advantages than the Bengals can overcome, and this contest could get out of hand ahead of the fourth quarter.
Chargers -3.5 at Broncos
Ever since Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert first saw the field in Week 2, he's been serving crow by the pound to his many doubters.
Granted, that skepticism seemed reasonable when his college stats and game film both suggested his NFL employer should be ready to practice ultimate patience. L.A. even seemed to agree and first gave the offense's keys to veteran Tyrod Taylor. But injuries forced Taylor out in Week 2, and Herbert has been too good to sit ever since.
After totaling two passing touchdowns and two interceptions through his first two outings, Herbert has delivered 10 passing scores against a single interception in his past three contests. He's connecting on 67.4 percent of his passes, and he just delivered his second rushing score while scrambling for a season-high 66 yards on nine carries.
"For a man that is 6'6", he's very nimble," Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters. "In today's NFL, with the speed of defenses, that's pretty important. So a guy that can do both, throw from the pocket and move and extend plays, that's a pretty unique skill set to me."
Herbert already looks like L.A.'s long-term solution at quarterback, and you have to wonder if Denver is doubting Drew Lock can be the same for it. He's managed just a single touchdown pass against four interceptions, and his completion percentage has plummeted to 55.9. There's no shortage of intriguing skill players on the roster, and yet the Broncos are one of only six teams averaging fewer than 20 points per game.
The Chargers are trending up, and the Broncos are in a free-fall. L.A. should be giving more points here, so pounce on this before oddsmakers figure that out.
Over 49.5: Browns-Raiders
Six defenses have allowed more than 30 points per game this season. This contest features two of them.
On a related note, the over has hit in five of the Browns' seven games. It has come through all six times the Raiders have taken the field. It's no small wonder, then, that this total didn't land somewhere in the 50s.
Consider that an early holiday gift. Unless Baker Mayfield implodes without Odell Beckham Jr. or Derek Carr can't stay upright because of constant pressure from Myles Garrett, there's little reason to think the over won't hit again.
As talented as Beckham is, Cleveland still has a healthy supply of pass-catchers around Mayfield. Las Vegas, meanwhile, might have Pro Bowler Trent Brown back to help contain Garrett. In other words, the potential pitfalls for these offenses aren't as precarious as they seem, so it should be all systems go for these ignitable attacks.
