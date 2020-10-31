Week 8 NFL Picks: Tips for Vegas Odds and Over-Under Score Predictions

0 of 4

Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season looks like a thrill ride, which is excellent news for football fans.

For the wagering community, though, the slate looks like a direct challenge from the football gods to bring your "A" game.

The Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers are doing battle. Same goes for the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. The margin in both matchups looks so small you might be best off throwing a coin and living with its results.

Elsewhere, the Tennessee Titans are aiming to avenge their first loss of the season, the Miami Dolphins are entering the Tua Tagovailoa era and the New England Patriots are potentially fighting to save their season against the Buffalo Bills.

The action should be incredible.