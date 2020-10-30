Giants' Logan Ryan Says Facing Tom Brady 'Like the Final Boss in Mario'

David Becker/Associated Press

New York Giants cornerback Logan Ryan compared facing Tom Brady to a character in Super Mario Bros.

Speaking to reporters about Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ryan said Brady is "like the final boss in Mario ... and they have hammers and cannonballs and everything going off in the game. He presents every threat to you possible."

Brady took to Twitter to embrace the Bowser comparison after Ryan's comments:

Throughout his career, Brady has been called surgical because of his precise accuracy and ability to pick apart defenses. Some could argue that's similar to what Bowser does in his attempt to prevent Mario from rescuing Princess Peach.

Ryan's assessment of Brady could easily apply based just on what the three-time NFL MVP is doing so far this season. The 43-year-old is completing 65.7 percent of his passes for 1,910 yards, 18 touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Buccaneers are certainly happy to have Brady on their side. He's led them to a 5-2 start and first place in the NFC South heading into Monday night against the Giants.