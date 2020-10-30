NHL Free Agency 2020: Rumors and Predictions Based on Offseason Buzz

1 of 2

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

According to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun, plenty of teams have interest in Hoffman but the offers have not been good enough to land the top unsigned free agent.

"Teams have continued to call about Hoffman," LeBrun wrote. "Try a dozen or so, five or six seriously, another six or seven more on the periphery. They've all checked in with Hoffman's camp, led by agent Rob Hooper of Octagon, but the offers so far have been bargain city."

LeBrun also noted that Hoffman's camp is willing to be patient to land the best offer possible.

Hoffman had the most goals in the 2019-20 season of any free agent in a class that was headlined by Taylor Hall, who landed with the Buffalo Sabres.

The 30-year-old produced at least 20 goals in each of the past six seasons and had 129 points in his two years with the Florida Panthers.

Florida could circle back to Hoffman and work out a deal to avoid losing both him and Evgenii Dadonov, who signed with the Ottawa Senators, in free agency.

The team's strategy at the start of the free-agent period was to land forward depth. It did that by bringing in Alexander Wennberg, Carter Verhaeghe, Vinnie Hinostroza and Ryan Lomberg. The Panthers also acquired Patric Hornqvist in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

If the Panthers bring back Hoffman, they could have a decent top tier of scoring talent backed up by the depth brought in this offseason.

The Nashville Predators could be one of the options for Hoffman, as they were one of the many teams that missed out on signing Hall. The Preds could use more scoring after they let Craig Smith and Mikael Granlund walk in free agency.

Prediction: Hoffman lands back with Florida.