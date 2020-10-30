Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to Love

Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to LoveOctober 30, 2020
We're entering Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season, which means we've passed the midway point of the regular season for the majority of fantasy football leagues. We've also had time to see which rookies have become strong fantasy options on a weekly basis.
First-year quarterbacks such as Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers) and Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) have been putting up impressive numbers, while running backs such as Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Kansas City Chiefs) and Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts) have shown glimpses of greatness.
And there are more who have made an impact or shown signs they could break out soon.
This week, there are some rookies who are must-start players in fantasy lineups. Here's a look at rankings for Week 8 along with some matchups to watch, which include multiple rookie players.
Quarterback Rankings
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. NYJ)
2. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (vs. SF)
3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (vs. PIT)
4. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (vs. MIN)
5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (vs. NE)
6. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (at CIN)
7. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (at DEN)
8. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at NYG)
9. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. TEN)
10. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. DAL)
Matchup to Watch: Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill at Cincinnati Bengals
Last week was a down one for Ryan Tannehill, as he passed for 220 yards and two touchdowns in the Titans' loss to the Steelers. And the fact that was a down week shows just how well the quarterback has been playing again this season.
When the matchups are favorable, the 32-year-old has been putting up huge numbers. He has two games in which he's passed for four touchdowns and another in which he had four total touchdowns (three passing and one rushing). And he's not making mistakes, as he has only two interceptions through Tennessee's first six games.
The Titans' Week 8 matchup against the Bengals has all the makings of a big game for Tannehill. Cincinnati is allowing 261.4 passing yards per game (eighth most in the NFL), but it also has the offense to keep up with Tennessee, so the signal-caller may still be going through the air late.
Expect this to be a ceiling game for Tannehill, as he notches another impressive performance.
Projection: 338 yards and three touchdowns
Running Back Rankings
1. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (at CHI)
2. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (vs. MIN)
3. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (at CIN)
4. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns (vs. LV)
5. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (at GB)
6. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys (at PHI)
7. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. NYJ)
8. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders (at CLE)
9. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (at DET)
10. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers (at BAL)
11. Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. DAL)
12. Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. TEN)
13. Darrell Henderson Jr., Los Angeles Rams (at MIA)
14. Melvin Gordon III, Denver Broncos (vs. LAC)
15. Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. NYG)
16. Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins (vs. LAR)
17. D'Andre Swift, Detroit Lions (vs. IND)
18. Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills (vs. NE)
19. Carlos Hyde, Seattle Seahawks (vs. SF)
20. La'Mical Perine, New York Jets (at KC)
Matchup to Watch: Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor at Detroit Lions
Jonathan Taylor's fantasy numbers through the first six games of his rookie season have been decent but not extraordinary.
The 21-year-old has three touchdowns, each coming in a different contest during the span of the Colts' past five games. Over the past four games, he's rushed for at least 57 yards in each but no more than 68 in any of them.
But if you remember back to Week 2, Taylor had 26 carries for 101 yards. And that's the type of performance he could have this week at Detroit, if not better. The Lions are beatable on the ground, as they're allowing 131.8 rushing yards per game (seventh in the NFL), so he could be in position to rack up yardage.
Indianapolis is fresh coming off a bye, and the Wisconsin product could enjoy the best showing of his debut NFL season so far. He should get plenty of touches with the Colts likely to win, leading to a big day.
Projection: 130 total yards and two touchdowns
Wide Receiver Rankings
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (vs. MIN)
2. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks (vs. SF)
3. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. NYJ)
4. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (vs. SF)
5. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (at DEN)
6. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills (vs. NE)
7. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings (at GB)
8. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears (vs. NO)
9. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans (at CIN)
10. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions (vs. IND)
11. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at NYG)
12. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (at GB)
13. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. TEN)
14. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams (at MIA)
15. Travis Fulgham, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. DAL)
16. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (at MIA)
17. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. BAL)
18. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers (at SEA)
19. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys (at PHI)
20. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. TEN)
Matchup to Watch: San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk at Seattle Seahawks
There's one stat that makes it clear why this is a strong matchup: The Seahawks are allowing an NFL-high 368.7 passing yards per game, which is more than 50 yards higher per contest than any other team in the league.
Seattle's secondary is struggling, and San Francisco has some offensive weapons who should capitalize.
It won't be Deebo Samuel, though, as he will be out this week due to a left hamstring strain. And San Francisco's backfield is also a bit banged up with various backs dealing with injuries.
However, that should leave plenty of opportunities for Brandon Aiyuk, who has shown glimpses of what he's capable of through the first six games of his rookie season.
Two weeks ago, the 22-year-old had his first receiving touchdown in a win over the Rams; last week, he had his first 100-yard receiving game, hauling in a season-high six passes for 115 yards in a victory over the New England Patriots.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo should throw to Aiyuk often this week, leading to more big numbers for the Arizona State product.
Projection: eight receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown
Tight End Rankings
1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (at SEA)
2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. NYJ)
3. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders (at CLE)
4. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (vs. PIT)
5. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at NYG)
6. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos (vs. LAC)
7. Richard Rodgers, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. DAL)
8. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions (vs. IND)
9. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers (at DEN)
10. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans (at CIN)
Matchup to Watch: Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski at New York Giants
It took some time, but Rob Gronkowski is starting to make an impact in his return season.
That gives a loaded Buccaneers offense yet another playmaker for quarterback Tom Brady to get the ball to, and it's another concern that opposing defenses (such as the Giants this week) will have to try to overcome.
Gronkowski, 31, has scored a touchdown each of the past two weeks, his first two scores of the season, and he's had 10 receptions for 140 yards across those games. Prior to that, he had only 12 catches for 140 yards through Tampa Bay's first five games.
The Bucs will be without wide receiver Chris Godwin (fractured finger) this week, and fellow receiver Mike Evans hasn't been too involved of late. So, it wouldn't be surprising to see Gronk keep his touchdown streak going and get into the end zone again this week.
Projection: six receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown