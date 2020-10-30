Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to Love

0 of 4

David Richard/Associated Press

We're entering Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season, which means we've passed the midway point of the regular season for the majority of fantasy football leagues. We've also had time to see which rookies have become strong fantasy options on a weekly basis.

First-year quarterbacks such as Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers) and Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) have been putting up impressive numbers, while running backs such as Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Kansas City Chiefs) and Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts) have shown glimpses of greatness.

And there are more who have made an impact or shown signs they could break out soon.

This week, there are some rookies who are must-start players in fantasy lineups. Here's a look at rankings for Week 8 along with some matchups to watch, which include multiple rookie players.