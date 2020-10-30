NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Reaction and Standings After Thursday Night Football

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons have shown significant improvements in three games under interim head coach Raheem Morris.

They moved to 2-1 under the 44-year-old Thursday night with a victory over the Carolina Panthers, who are now on a three-game losing streak.

The Falcons are still mired in the bottom third of overall team performance in the 2020 NFL season, but they deserve some credit for responding well to the firing of Dan Quinn on October 11.

Carolina is going through the expected growing pains under a first-year head coach, and it navigated Christian McCaffrey's injury absence as best as a team of its caliber could.

Even if the running back returns in Week 9, the Panthers could face plenty of difficulties against one of the league's best teams in the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Pittsburgh (6-0)

2. Kansas City (6-1)

3. Baltimore (5-1)

4. Green Bay (5-1)

5. Seattle (5-1)

6. Tennessee (5-1)

7. Los Angeles Rams (5-2)

8. Tampa Bay (5-2)

9. Buffalo (5-2)

10. San Francisco (4-3)

11. Arizona (5-2)

12 Chicago (5-2)

13. Cleveland (5-2)

14. Indianapolis (4-2)

15. New Orleans (4-2)

16. Miami (3-3)

17. Philadelphia (2-4-1)

18. Las Vegas (3-3)

19. Detroit (3-3)

20. Los Angeles Chargers (2-4)

21. Carolina (3-5)

22. Denver (2-4)

23. New England (2-4)

24. Atlanta (2-6)

25. Washington (2-5)

26. Dallas (2-5)

27. Minnesota (1-5)

28. Cincinnati (1-5-1)

29. Houston (1-6)

30. Jacksonville (1-6)

31. New York Giants (1-6)

32. New York Jets (0-7)

Atlanta's 2-1 run under Morris came during one of the easiest patches of its schedule, when it defeated the one-win Minnesota Vikings and the under-.500 Panthers to climb out of the NFC basement.

As The MMQB's Albert Breer noted, the Falcons would be on a three-game winning streak had Todd Gurley not scored and handed the ball back to the Detroit Lions Sunday:

Although the Falcons' play has improved, there are still some evident flaws, including their red-zone offense, which was criticized Thursday by ESPN's Matthew Berry.

The Falcons settled for four field goals, including a 20-yard attempt by Younghoe Koo that finished off their first drive of the contest.

Their offensive production was hampered a bit by Calvin Ridley's ankle injury, but Julio Jones still produced 137 yards on seven catches.

Pro Football Focus noted that Jones had more receptions of 20 or more yards than the entire Carolina team:

The reality of Atlanta's situation is it responded as well as a team could to a coaching change and has moved out of the bottom tier of franchises that have little hope for the 2020 season.

That also means the Falcons are likely out of the running for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft since it seems unlikely the New York Jets will string two wins together.

Atlanta will still take some lumps in the coming weeks with games against New Orleans and Las Vegas out of the Week 10 bye. It finishes with three of four games on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City and Tampa Bay.

Carolina faces the unfortunate matchup with the Chiefs in Week 9, which may dampen the potential return of McCaffrey. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that "the sense is he will be ready" by next Sunday.

Even if the 24-year-old is in the lineup, Carolina faces a steep challenge at Arrowhead Stadium. The Panthers would need to play a perfect game and for the Chiefs to make some mistakes to win that contest.

A complete performance would be a step up from Thursday, as Teddy Bridgewater admitted the team needs to be better finishing out close games, per The Athletic's Joe Person:

Carolina now has a three-game winning streak and losing streak from the last six games in Matt Rhule's first season as head coach. But the losing run could be extended with Kansas City and Tampa Bay next on the schedule.

The Buccaneers are headed in the right direction after pummeling Green Bay and Las Vegas in back-to-back weeks, and they should look even better Monday night against the New York Giants.

Tampa Bay and Green Bay, which hosts Minnesota, could be the top candidates to move up in the Week 9 rankings ahead of the loser of the Baltimore-Pittsburgh matchup and possibly Seattle, if it falls to San Francisco.

