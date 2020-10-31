One Trade That Would Shape Each Division Race at the 2020 NFL Trade Deadline

0 of 8

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

With the season nearly halfway over, the power structures of the NFL divisions are well on their way to being established.

The chasm in some divisions is fairly wide. For instance, it's hard to see any team in the AFC West catching the 6-1 Kansas City Chiefs. However, there are far more divisions in which an arms race at the deadline could go a long way in determining who ultimately comes out on top.

Last season, the San Francisco 49ers acquired Emmanuel Sanders from the Denver Broncos in a late October deal. Sanders put up 502 yards and three touchdowns for the Niners to help them win the NFC West and go on to a Super Bowl appearance. The Houston Texans made a similar move for cornerback Gareon Conley en route to winning the AFC South.

Some of the deals that have already been made will impact the races for their respective divisions. The Ravens adding Yannick Ngakoue in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings ups the ante in the AFC North, while the Seahawks addressing their pass-rush needs with Carlos Dunlap makes the NFC West more interesting.

With a few days left until the November 3 deadline, there are still deals out there that could shape each division's race. Here's one move for each division that would alter the current landscape.