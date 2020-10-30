Ranking the 13 Scariest Players in NHL History

0 of 13

'Tis the season. Sort of.

Though the NHL would typically greet the arrival of Halloween with the wrap-up of the schedule's first month, these are hardly typical times.

Instead, the Tampa Bay Lightning are barely 30 days into their reign as 2019-20 Stanley Cup champs, and the arrival of next season will come no earlier than Jan. 1, according to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

So given the frightening proposition of no pucks and sticks through the holidays, the B/R ice hockey team reconvened with a distinct lean toward sheer terror—comprising a list of the 13 scariest players in NHL history, based on their wrathful hitting, fistic inclination and/or chilling dispositions.

Take a look and see where your favorite players (or most loathed tormentors) finished up, and head on down to the comments to dispense any pertinent tricks or treats.

But just know that Mom will be inspecting all feedback before we read it.