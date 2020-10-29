NHL Trade Rumors: Examining Latest 2020 Offseason Reports

1 of 3

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

According to Mark Lazerus of The Athletic, it's unlikely Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook will waive the no-movement clause in his contract for a potential trade.

However, there may be one scenario in which the 35-year-old would be OK with going to a new team, says one of Lazerus' sources.

"That same source didn't rule out the idea of Seabrook going to Seattle in the expansion draft, if the Blackhawks can swing a side deal with the [Seattle] Kraken to make that happen," Lazerus wrote. "Seattle is close to Seabrook's home in British Columbia, and he might welcome such a challenge. And cap space shouldn't be a concern for the Kraken, who certainly could benefit from Seabrook's experience and presence in the locker room."

The Blackhawks are in the middle of a rebuild, and it could be a while before they're back to contending for the Stanley Cup. That may lead to some of their veterans being dealt, which is why it could make sense for Chicago to move Seabrook.

The veteran has spent his entire 15-year NHL career with the Blackhawks. He's won the Stanley Cup three times (2010, 2013 and 2015) and has been a solid part of the team's defense. His numbers were a bit down this past season, though, as he had three goals and one assist in 32 games. And his season came to an early end as he underwent surgeries to his right shoulder and both hips.

Seabrook can still provide experience and leadership to a team at this point in his career, which could end up being valuable for the Kraken as they get their franchise started.