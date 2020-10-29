NHL Trade Rumors: Examining Latest 2020 Offseason Reports

NHL Trade Rumors: Examining Latest 2020 Offseason ReportsOctober 29, 2020
Many teams around the NHL have already added to their rosters this offseason, following the Oct. 6-7 draft and free agency, which got underway Oct. 9.
The salary cap for the 2020-21 season (which does not yet have a start date) remained flat at $81.5 million. For some teams, they don't have much flexibility having already signed some key free agents in October. And that means they may have to consider trades if they want to make any more changes.
So, even though there have already been some notable transactions the past three weeks, there could be more on the way.
Here's some of the latest trade buzz from around the NHL at this point in the offseason.
Seabrook to Seattle?
According to Mark Lazerus of The Athletic, it's unlikely Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook will waive the no-movement clause in his contract for a potential trade.
However, there may be one scenario in which the 35-year-old would be OK with going to a new team, says one of Lazerus' sources.
"That same source didn't rule out the idea of Seabrook going to Seattle in the expansion draft, if the Blackhawks can swing a side deal with the [Seattle] Kraken to make that happen," Lazerus wrote. "Seattle is close to Seabrook's home in British Columbia, and he might welcome such a challenge. And cap space shouldn't be a concern for the Kraken, who certainly could benefit from Seabrook's experience and presence in the locker room."
The Blackhawks are in the middle of a rebuild, and it could be a while before they're back to contending for the Stanley Cup. That may lead to some of their veterans being dealt, which is why it could make sense for Chicago to move Seabrook.
The veteran has spent his entire 15-year NHL career with the Blackhawks. He's won the Stanley Cup three times (2010, 2013 and 2015) and has been a solid part of the team's defense. His numbers were a bit down this past season, though, as he had three goals and one assist in 32 games. And his season came to an early end as he underwent surgeries to his right shoulder and both hips.
Seabrook can still provide experience and leadership to a team at this point in his career, which could end up being valuable for the Kraken as they get their franchise started.
Trades on the Horizon for Sabres?
It's already been an eventful offseason for the Buffalo Sabres, as they've made several notable signings. None of those were bigger than the addition of forward Taylor Hall, who agreed to a one-year deal after becoming the top offensive player to hit the free-agent market.
Could there be more moves on the horizon for the Sabres, though? They may not have a ton of financial flexibility, but perhaps they could explore the trade market.
That's what Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News envisions happening, although he doesn't think it's "realistic to expect a significant trade," considering the Sabres may want to make moves at the trade deadline, potentially adding salary if the team is playing well.
"While upgrades are unlikely, I do envision a scenario in which the Sabres part with a player for a draft pick—possibly Colin Miller or Brandon Montour to recoup a third-rounder—and give a prospect such as Will Borgen an opportunity to make this team," Lysowski wrote.
The Sabres have missed the playoffs nine consecutive years and haven't won a postseason series since 2007. But they could be in a better position in 2020-21 following their offseason moves.
Would Rangers Deal Buchnevich?
Pavel Buchnevich was selected by the New York Rangers in the third round of the 2013 NHL draft, and he's played his first four seasons in the league for them. But could the forward be dealt in order for New York to fill another need?
Vincent Z. Mercogliano of The Journal News doesn't think that is a far-fetched possibility but it may not happen during the offseason.
"It wouldn't be a shock to see Buchnevich moved if the right deal comes along, particularly if it helps the Rangers acquire a center," he wrote. "But that's something they'd more likely consider near the trade deadline, after they get a chance to see where the 2020-21 team stands, as opposed to now."
The 25-year-old has been a key contributor to the Rangers' offense in recent seasons. In 68 games in 2019-20, he tallied a career-high 46 points (16 goals and 30 assists), and he's played at least 64 games and had at least 38 points in each of the past three seasons.
So, if New York decided it wanted to trade Buchnevich, it wouldn't be surprising to see teams show interest.