NFL Picks Week 8: Expert Predictions, Odds Guide and Over-Under Lines

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

A successful wagering weekend in Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season will require deft handling of the many divisional rivalries on the slate.

It starts with Thursday's NFC South showdown between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers and rolls through Sunday night's NFC East collision between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. In between, the Pittsburgh Steelers will put their unblemished record on the line against the Baltimore Ravens, the New England Patriots will tussle with the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers will head north to lock horns with the Seattle Seahawks.

Get more of these divisional duels right than wrong, and your wallet will be thanking you Tuesday morning. To help point you in the right direction, we will provide the latest lines and over/under totals from DraftKings, predict the score for each contest and deep-dive into our best bets.