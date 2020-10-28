    Cowboys Rumors: QB Cooper Rush to Join Practice Squad After Andy Dalton's Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2020
    Alerted 28m ago in the B/R App

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (7) tosses a pass during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
    Duane Burleson/Associated Press

    The Dallas Cowboys are signing free-agent quarterback Cooper Rush to their practice squad, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.  

    The deal is pending the results of a physical, and Rush must complete the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.

    The move comes as the Cowboys are already down to their third-string quarterback. Dak Prescott is out for the year after suffering a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle. Andy Dalton is in the NFL's concussion protocol after taking an illegal hit to the head from Washington Football Team linebacker Jon Bostic in last Sunday's 25-3 loss.

    Assuming Dalton is unavailable for Dallas' Week 8 encounter with the Philadelphia Eagles, Ben DiNucci would be the starter, with Garrett Gilbert as the backup.

    Rush originally signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He made his NFL debut on Oct. 22, 2017, going 1-of-2 for two yards in a 40-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

    Dallas parted ways with the former Central Michigan star in May, which helped facilitate Dalton's arrival. Rush quickly landed with the New York Giants, who subsequently released him in September.

    Rush's continuity with the offense makes him a sensible addition given the position the Cowboys are in.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The 26-year-old started in all four of his seasons at Central Michigan. He threw for 12,891 yards, 90 touchdowns and 55 interceptions, with the Chippewas reaching a bowl game in each of his last three years.

    Related

      Cowboys Signing QB Cooper Rush

      Dallas bringing back Rush to practice squad with Dak and Dalton out (Rapoport)

      Cowboys Signing QB Cooper Rush
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Cowboys Signing QB Cooper Rush

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Brett Favre: Cowboys Lack Leadership from Players Under McCarthy

      Brett Favre: Cowboys Lack Leadership from Players Under McCarthy
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Brett Favre: Cowboys Lack Leadership from Players Under McCarthy

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Would Cowboys Trade Amari Cooper?

      Would Cowboys Trade Amari Cooper?
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Would Cowboys Trade Amari Cooper?

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Stat Change Costs Man $1M 🤯

      Daily fantasy player lost out on $1M after statistician took a sack away from the Bears on MNF

      Stat Change Costs Man $1M 🤯
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Stat Change Costs Man $1M 🤯

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report