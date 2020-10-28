Texans Trade Rumors: Randall Cobb Subject of Interest from Several Teams

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

Teams have reportedly expressed interest in Houston Texans veteran Randall Cobb ahead of the 2020 NFL trade deadline.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, teams have made "several inquiries" regarding both Cobb and fellow Texans wideout Will Fuller V. Wilson noted that no trade is considered "likely" since the draft compensation offered thus far hasn't matched what the Texans would like in return.

Cobb signed a three-year, $27 million contract with the Texans during the offseason after spending the first eight years of his career with the Green Bay Packers and 2019 with the Dallas Cowboys.

The 30-year-old has been a solid contributor for the Texans this season, as he ranks third on the team in receptions (30), receiving yardage (372) and receiving touchdowns (two) behind outside pass-catchers Fuller and Brandin Cooks.

Cobb is quarterback Deshaun Watson's primary option out of the slot. Houston also has another quality receiver in Kenny Stills, although he has been limited to just 10 catches this season as the No. 4 wideout.

After being somewhat inconsistent in terms of usage early in the season, Cobb is coming off his best game of the season, as he was targeted 10 times last week and finished with eight receptions for 95 yards in a 35-20 loss to the Packers.

With the Texans sitting at 1-6 and boasting so much depth at wide receiver, they may at least be open to the possibility of trading him.

One thing that may make the Texans somewhat reluctant to part with Cobb is the fact that both Fuller and Stills can become unrestricted free agents at the end of the season.

Cobb has never been a true No. 1 guy in the NFL, but he has enjoyed a productive career with 555 receptions for 6,724 yards and 46 touchdowns in 127 games over 10 seasons.

His best year came in 2014 with the Packers when he set career highs in catches (91), yards (1,287) and touchdowns (12) en route to his only Pro Bowl.

Last season in Dallas, Cobb had best receiving output since 2015, as he recorded 828 yards and three scores on 55 receptions as the No. 3 receiver behind Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.

While there is still some time to right the ship, the Texans likely can't afford more than one or maybe two losses the rest of the season in order to reach the playoffs, which is why they may be sellers prior to the Tuesday deadline.