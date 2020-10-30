Fantasy Football Week 8: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

1 of 4

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Derek Carr vs. Cleveland Browns (36.6 percent rostered)

DraftKings DFS Price: $5,500

Derek Carr is in the middle of perhaps his career-best season, but fantasy managers still appear a bit hesitant about picking up the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback.

Carr has thrown for multiple touchdowns in every game since Week 2, averaging more than 20 fantasy points per contest. He's thrown for at least 250 yards in each of those games, too, while tossing only two interceptions all season.

This week, Carr will be going against the Cleveland Browns team that gave up 33.6 fantasy points to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow this past Sunday. If this game turns into another shootout, it could mean top-tier fantasy production from the Raiders star QB.

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Seattle Seahawks (23.0 percent rostered)

DraftKings DFS Price: $5,400

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo didn't have a great outing Sunday against the New England Patriots. However, he should be forced to air it out against the Seattle Seahawks this week.

Garoppolo completed 20-of-25 passes for 277 yards against the Patriots, but two interceptions gave him fewer than 7.5 fantasy points. However, one of those interceptions was on a Hail Mary into the end zone to end the first half, and the 49ers running game was so effective that Jimmy G didn't have to do much in the final two quarters.

That won't be the case Sunday, as the 49ers will likely be in a shootout to keep up with Russell Wilson and Co. That could force Garoppolo to air it out more against a Seahawks defense allowing second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this year, which should make him a solid starting option.

Nick Foles vs. New Orleans Saints (7.9 percent rostered)

DraftKings DFS Price:$5,800

For fantasy managers with quarterbacks on bye weeks struggling to find a starting-caliber option on the waiver wire, Chicago Bears starter Nick Foles could be your best bet.

Monday's blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams was Foles' first game with fewer than 10 fantasy points since he took over for Mitchell Trubisky. He did complete 70 percent of his passes for 261 yards, but he didn't throw a touchdown pass, and one of his two interceptions came in the red zone.

Foles was under constant pressure against the Rams, as the Bears offensive line struggled to protect him. No. 1 wide receiver Allen Robinson is also in the concussion protocol, putting his availability for Sunday into question.

If Robinson is able to suit up, though, this week's matchup should be much more appealing for Foles. The New Orleans Saints are giving up 22.6 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.