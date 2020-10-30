Fantasy Football Week 8: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

Fantasy Football Week 8: Biggest Sleepers at Every PositionOctober 30, 2020
With the NFL trade deadline approaching and injuries piling up, fantasy managers trying to make the playoffs are likely searching for sleepers to bring into their starting lineups for Week 8.
Most of the early-season standouts have already been claimed in the majority of fantasy leagues. However, a few players at each position have recently started to show fantasy potential, while other underperforming players have ideal Week 8 matchups.
Sleepers can come with some risk compared to more established players, but they also can provide high upside with the potential to help fantasy managers win their weekly matchups.
Week 8 provides a handful of intriguing sleeper picks at each offensive position who are owned in fewer than 60 percent of ESPN leagues.
Quarterbacks
Derek Carr vs. Cleveland Browns (36.6 percent rostered)
Derek Carr is in the middle of perhaps his career-best season, but fantasy managers still appear a bit hesitant about picking up the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback.
Carr has thrown for multiple touchdowns in every game since Week 2, averaging more than 20 fantasy points per contest. He's thrown for at least 250 yards in each of those games, too, while tossing only two interceptions all season.
This week, Carr will be going against the Cleveland Browns team that gave up 33.6 fantasy points to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow this past Sunday. If this game turns into another shootout, it could mean top-tier fantasy production from the Raiders star QB.
Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Seattle Seahawks (23.0 percent rostered)
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo didn't have a great outing Sunday against the New England Patriots. However, he should be forced to air it out against the Seattle Seahawks this week.
Garoppolo completed 20-of-25 passes for 277 yards against the Patriots, but two interceptions gave him fewer than 7.5 fantasy points. However, one of those interceptions was on a Hail Mary into the end zone to end the first half, and the 49ers running game was so effective that Jimmy G didn't have to do much in the final two quarters.
That won't be the case Sunday, as the 49ers will likely be in a shootout to keep up with Russell Wilson and Co. That could force Garoppolo to air it out more against a Seahawks defense allowing second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this year, which should make him a solid starting option.
Nick Foles vs. New Orleans Saints (7.9 percent rostered)
For fantasy managers with quarterbacks on bye weeks struggling to find a starting-caliber option on the waiver wire, Chicago Bears starter Nick Foles could be your best bet.
Monday's blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams was Foles' first game with fewer than 10 fantasy points since he took over for Mitchell Trubisky. He did complete 70 percent of his passes for 261 yards, but he didn't throw a touchdown pass, and one of his two interceptions came in the red zone.
Foles was under constant pressure against the Rams, as the Bears offensive line struggled to protect him. No. 1 wide receiver Allen Robinson is also in the concussion protocol, putting his availability for Sunday into question.
If Robinson is able to suit up, though, this week's matchup should be much more appealing for Foles. The New Orleans Saints are giving up 22.6 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.
Running Backs
Zack Moss vs. New England Patriots (37.4 percent rostered)
The Buffalo Bills haven't looked as dangerous over the past few games as they did to start the season. However, there are still plenty of fantasy assets on the offense, including rookie running back Zack Moss.
Moss missed three games earlier this year with a toe injury, but has slowly worked his way back into the offense over the past two weeks. The Bills didn't get their running backs involved much on the ground to start Sunday's game against the New York Jets, but Moss was still able to finish the game with seven rushes and three receptions for a combined 72 yards.
With starting running back Devin Singletary currently averaging only 3.8 yards per carry and struggling to make the most of his opportunities, Moss could be in line for an increased workload moving forward. As long as he's able to get double-digit touches against the New England Patriots this week, he should be a solid flex option for fantasy managers.
JaMycal Hasty vs. Seattle Seahawks (36.7 percent rostered)
The San Francisco 49ers backfield has gotten so banged up that undrafted rookie JaMycal Hasty is getting meaningful playing time. For fantasy managers struggling with depth at running back, he now looks like a valuable asset, particularly in deeper leagues.
Hasty had only two carries through the first five weeks of the 2020 season, but the 49ers have turned to him over the past two games. He's carried the ball 18 times for 94 yards while adding a 16-yard reception during that span.
In a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks where the 49ers will need to produce chunk plays to stay in the game, San Francisco could try to find more ways to get Hasty involved. With Jeff Wilson Jr. expected to miss a few weeks, Hasty will likely be the No. 2 running back on Sunday behind Jerick McKinnon. As long as that's the case, Hasty is a must-own running back in deeper fantasy leagues, and he's worth flex consideration for those needing a high-upside player to start.
Malcolm Brown vs. Miami Dolphins (29.2 percent rostered)
The Los Angeles Rams are starting to figure out the pecking order for their running backs. That may be bad news for Cam Akers managers, but it has given Malcolm Brown an opportunity to start putting up respectable fantasy production.
This past Monday was Brown's first double-digit fantasy outing since his two-touchdown game in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys. He ran the ball 10 times for 57 yards and a touchdown against the Chicago Bears.
Darrell Henderson Jr. continues to get the majority of carries in the Rams backfield, but Brown is starting to establish himself as the change-of-pace back. The Miami Dolphins are giving up 28.4 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs this season, so there should be enough opportunities for both backs to make the most of their touches.
Wide Receivers
Mike Williams vs. Denver Broncos (48.8 percent rostered)
The Los Angeles Chargers' future looks bright with rookie quarterback Justin Herbert under center. The Rookie of the Year front-runner's big arm has allowed his wide receivers to have some massive outings, and Mike Williams could be in line for another one this week.
Williams' boom-or-bust potential has been showcased over his past two games. After catching five passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5, Williams was targeted only three times this past Sunday, catching one pass for four yards.
Although his lack of production last week might scare away some fantasy managers, the fact that Herbert is playing so well means there will be high-ceiling fantasy potential almost every week. The Broncos haven't blown anyone away defensively this year, and while Williams is still a risky fantasy option, it's a decent enough matchup that he could get a bit more involved in the offense.
Brandon Aiyuk vs. Seattle Seahawks (43.2 percent rostered)
A number of San Francisco 49ers players are being talked about as fantasy sleepers this week, and for good reason. Seattle is giving up 479.2 yards of total offense per game, far and away the most in the league, which gives opponents a ton of opportunities for fantasy production.
No sleeper featured here may benefit more from that than rookie 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The former Arizona State star had his third double-digit fantasy outing of the season this past Sunday, catching six passes for 115 yards on seven targets.
Aiyuk has showcased his big-play potential before, but the rookie is now proving he can consistently handle an increased workload. Going against a Seahawks defense that allows a league-high 60.1 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, Aiyuk should be considered a must-start receiver this week.
Scotty Miller vs. New York Giants (13.3 percent rostered)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently signed Antonio Brown, which will make it even harder for wide receiver Scotty Miller to get consistent playing time. Week 8 might be his last opportunity for a big fantasy outing.
Brown won't be active until Week 9 at the earliest due to a suspension, and Chris Godwin isn't expected to play on Monday night after undergoing surgery for a broken finger. That means Miller will have at least one more game to try to repeat his performance from last week, where he caught six passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.
Miller has established a strong connection with Tom Brady despite being so far down on the depth chart. He has already had four double-digit fantasy performances in PPR leagues this season while filling in for injured receivers. His production depends entirely on the health of his teammates, but he has an excellent opportunity to have another strong week Monday even if he fades away again once Brown is ready to play.
Tight Ends
Richard Rodgers vs. Dallas Cowboys (13.8 percent rostered)
With Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz both injured, the Philadelphia Eagles have turned to Richard Rodgers as their primary tight end. For fantasy managers who are out of options at the position, Rodgers should get enough targets against a weaker Dallas Cowboys defense to be worth starting.
After being buried on the depth chart for most of the season, Rodgers finally saw a significant share of passes thrown his way last Thursday against the New York Giants. He caught six of his eight targets for 85 yards, registering his first game with double-digit fantasy points in PPR leagues this year.
Rodgers should continue to see a steady workload this week. The Cowboys are allowing 14.5 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, and their defense is being put in even more difficult positions with the offense struggling to sustain drives.
There's a chance that the Eagles will activate Goedert off injured reserve this week, but Rodgers should still see plenty of action with Ertz sidelined.
Trey Burton vs. Detroit Lions (8.0 percent rostered)
The Indianapolis Colts are finding their offensive identity with Philip Rivers under center. During the past few games, that's meant a steady share of targets to tight end Trey Burton.
Burton missed the first three games of the year, but since then, he has been targeted at least five times each week. He had a breakout game before the team's bye week, catching four passes for 58 yards and a touchdown while running another score in for an impressive 19.9 fantasy points in half-point PPR leagues.
Although he's unlikely to have another two-touchdown game this week, the fact that he's receiving a steady share of targets bodes well for fantasy managers. There's no guarantee that Burton will make the most of his targets, but the connection he has with Rivers and his work as a wildcat quarterback at the goal line two weeks ago makes him a high-upside sleeper.
Harrison Bryant vs. Las Vegas Raiders (5.5 percent rostered)
The Cleveland Browns have a pretty crowded depth chart at tight end. That normally makes it hard for rookie Harrison Bryant to have an impact, but the absence of Austin Hooper this past week allowed the former Florida Atlantic standout to prove himself.
Bryant caught four passes for 56 yards and two touchdowns in the thrilling win over the Cincinnati Bengals, giving him 19.6 fantasy points in half-point PPR leagues. Without Hooper, Baker Mayfield still made an effort to get his tight ends involved, with David Njoku also catching two passes for 20 yards and a score.
Bryant's sleeper status in Week 8 will depend entirely on Hooper's availability. An emergency appendectomy forced the former Atlanta Falcons tight end to miss last week's game, and he still isn't practicing as he recovers from surgery. As long as Hooper doesn't play, Bryant should be an appealing fantasy option this week.
