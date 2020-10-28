Jets OC Dowell Loggains to Call Plays for 2nd Straight Game over Adam Gase

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase announced Wednesday that offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains will call plays for the second straight game in Sunday's Week 8 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It wasn't really the play call in those situations. It was the right play call," Gase told reporters about the Jets' second-half struggles in Sunday's 18-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. "We just have to finish the play differently."

New York came out strong against Buffalo after the change of play-callers. It scored 10 points over its first three drives, and the one that didn't result in points was a 12-play march that ended in the red zone on a failed fourth-down conversion attempt.

The Jets failed to score again. Here are the results from their final six drives:

Interception

Punt

Punt

Punt

Punt

Interception

They managed just four yards in the second half.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, who returned from a shoulder injury after a two-game absence, completed just 12 of his 23 throws for 120 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions.

The poor performance came against a defense that allowed an average of 30.2 points over its previous five games. In their other two games, both against the Jets, the Bills have allowed 27 points combined.

New York's poor offensive performance also squandered a strong outing by the defense, which held Buffalo out of the end zone. Kicker Tyler Bass accounted for all 18 of the Bills' points.

Loggains will attempt to get the Jets on track in a game against Patrick Mahomes and Co. in which they'll probably need to score 30 points to have any chance of a massive upset.

That will be a tall task against a defense that ranks ninth in points allowed (20.4 per game) and second in takeaways (13). The Jets have scored more than 17 points just once, when they posted 28 in a Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Another low-scoring effort could lead Gase to consider calling plays again as his hot seat grows ever hotter with the Jets off to an 0-7 start.